ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Gonzales police search for two women accused of stealing from Tanger Outlet

By Paula Jones
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUvil_0glfdMRW00
Gonzales Police request assistance in alleged theft at Tanger Outlet. (June 15)

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Ascension Parish are asking the public to assist in identifying two women accused of stealing multiple items from the Michael Kors store in Tanger Outlet.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, it was the evening of Wednesday, June 15 around 8:10 and 8:16 p.m. when two women made off with $4,328.30 worth of merchandise from the previously mentioned store.

Police say they left in a black Honda (possibly an Accord) with a covered license plate.

If anyone has any information related to the incident or the identities of the women pictured below, please contact Detective James Poe at 225-647-9572 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP (7867) for a cash reward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JEivO_0glfdMRW00
Image Credit: Gonzales Police Dept.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Fekr_0glfdMRW00
Image Credit: Gonzales Police Dept.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Gonzales Police search for woman accused of stealing from Ulta Beauty

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Gonzales Police Department are attempting to identify a woman accused of stealing from a beauty store in Gonzales. Police say on Saturday, July 2, the woman allegedly entered Ulta Beauty located at 115 S. Airline Hwy. and filled her large, black purse with $1,339.00 worth of retail merchandise.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Woman was dragged into alleyway, raped during attack at Perkins Road overpass

BATON ROUGE - Police documents revealed disturbing new details in a rape that happened outside a business along Perkins Road earlier this month. Though authorities initially described the attack as an attempted sexual assault, arrest documents filed Thursday said the attacker raped the victim after he blindsided her in a parking lot. Investigators said Oubre punched the woman in the face and then placed her in a chokehold, dragging her behind a bar.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff searching for missing 21-year-old

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 21-year-old man. Tywonne Lamonte Neal, also known as "Day Day," is from Hammond and was reported missing this week. Neal is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Gonzales, LA
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Gonzales, LA
Crime & Safety
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating overnight shooting in Denham Springs subdivision

LIVINGSTON - Deputies are asking homeowners to check their surveillance systems after a reported shooting in a Denham Springs neighborhood overnight. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 4H Club Road near the Nickens Lake neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. over reports of gunfire. The sheriff's office said it's unclear how many shots were fired but that it did not appear residents in the subdivision were the "intended targets."
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wgno.com

PD: Gun, synthetic marijuana, amphetamine found in BR mans SUV

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently noticed a suspicious person near the Ragusa Meat Market on Greenwell St. On Sunday, July 17, the deputy first saw someone who had been arrested on prior occasions. That person was 27-year-old Rantrell...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

47-year-old man arrested for Kingfisher Avenue arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Fire investigators have made an arrest for the fire that happened on June 17, 2022, in the 10700 block of Kingfisher Avenue. The Baton Rouge Fire Department says investigators have arrested Isiah Chambers, 47, for the arson-related fire at 10756 Kingfisher Ave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
James Poe
wbrz.com

Two people shot in neighborhood drive-by near Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening, according to Baton Rouge Police. Police said the shooting happened along North Marque Ann Drive, in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard, around 8:30 p.m.. No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man captured after home struck overnight

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run overnight on Day St. LPSO says a “driver approached the intersection of Polly Dr. and Duff Rd. at approximately 3 p.m. The driver, later identified as Jarrad Fuentes, 31, of Walker, was unable to...
WALKER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Tanger Outlet
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding check fraud subjects

The TPSO Worthless Checks Division is currently looking for a Michael Varetoni of Hammond, La. Varetoni has warrants for spending worthless checks. The TPSO Worthless Checks Division is also currently looking for a Robert Faust Jr. of Loranger, La. Faust has warrants for spending worthless checks. Chief Jimmy Travis asks...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Suspect fired a gunshot at a Gentilly Woods clothing store

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating damage to property after a suspect fired a gunshot into a clothing store on the 4300 block of Louisa Street on Sunday evening. Police said a vehicle arrived in the parking lot of the RePlay clothing store and that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy