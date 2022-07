MARSHALL, Texas — A shooting in Marshall has resulted in the arrest of one adult and two juveniles. On Monday, July 17, the Marshall Police Department received a call at 1:20 a.m. to gunshots being heard in the 2000 block of Bledsoe St. Once on the scene, officers discovered that there were shots fired at people who had gathered at a home in that area for a party, according to reports.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO