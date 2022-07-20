ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail’s original avalanche dog, Henry, dies at age 15

The most recognizable dog in Vail, Henry Reeder, was laid to rest Sunday, his family has announced. Like many larger-than-life personalities, Henry was known by many names and titles — Vail’s first avalanche dog, the Dogfather, the Henry’s Hut and Henry’s Legacy Bourbon namesake — but at home, with the Reeders, he was called Hank.
VAIL, CO
￼Vail to discuss size, unit mix of Timber Ridge redevelopment

One of the workforce housing projects at the top of Vail’s list is the redevelopment of the Timber Ridge Village apartments in West Vail. And at its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting, Vail Town Council will host a work session to start making critical decisions about the project including the number of units it should have and the preferred home type and unit mix.
VAIL, CO
Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico

Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called ​​Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
CMC, Eagle County collaborate on new apartments in Edwards

The “speed of government” is often only slightly faster than geologic time. A new housing project in Edwards moved much more quickly. What: The project is a joint effort by Eagle County and Colorado Mountain College. Where: Edwards, between Freedom Park and the CMC campus. Who gets what:...
EDWARDS, CO
Letter: Brian Brandl is the right choice for county commissioner

We’ve got a problem and here’s how I see it. I’ve been a “marketing guy” for most of my adult life. I’ve always thought of the Vail Valley as a whole community as a “product,” from East Vail to Dotsero. Inherent in that product are great facilities, both winter and summer, really robust community organizations and wonderful natural resources. We also have a lot of good people, but we’re struggling with the number and quality of service workers.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human bear conflicts to increase

Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
ASPEN, CO
Best: A long, downhill glide with battery storage

The 13,500 solar modules sandwiched by hillsides of sagebrush, pinyon and juniper near Glenwood Springs capture the eyes. It’s the four shipping containers of lithium-ion batteries, capable of five megawatts of storage, that will briefly set a new high mark for Colorado. Battery storage is coming on in Colorado....
COLORADO STATE
Sunshine is in the forecast after snow-filled week at Summit County ski resorts

Last week’s storms brought on excitement in Summit County as the first ski areas began to open, and this week will follow up with mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. OpenSnow reported that 10 inches fell over the last week ahead of Keystone Resort’s Opening Day and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had 10 inches. Other snow totals are estimates, but Breckenridge Ski Resort received 9 inches, Copper Mountain Resort received 12 inches and Loveland Ski Area had 13 inches.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Letter: Vote for better options for transportation up and down the valley

I have had the good fortune to live, work and raise a family in this valley for over 40 years. Having started in East Vail, I enjoyed working in Vail and riding the bus to and from the village where I worked. It was convenient, timely, and easy to get used to. That was a very long time ago and as we moved downvalley to EagleVail, then Edwards, our habits changed and I became used to the convenience of my car to get to work, to ski and shuttle kids and family to the variety of activities we were all engaged in.
VAIL, CO
