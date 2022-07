CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after he was shot several times and then run over by a car early Friday morning, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Around 1:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of North Avenue and 6 1/2 Avenue after it was reported that a man had been shot and hit by a car.

CORCORAN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO