It’s been 60 years since three men made their brazen escape from Alcatraz, and authorities are still looking for them today. The U.S. Marshals Service’s Northern District of California's Fugitive Investigations released three age-progressed photos of the men who escaped “The Rock." The whereabouts of Frank Morris and brothers Clarence and John Anglin have remained a mystery in the decades after they slipped through prison vents and smokestacks on June 11, 1962 and left the island.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO