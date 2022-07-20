ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston to envision middle, upper peninsula’s future for next 20 years

By Rey Llerena
live5news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s no secret the City of Charleston is not the city it was 20 years ago, and city staff are in the process of planning out the peninsula’s future for the next two decades. Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability Robert Summerfield...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Charleston County accepting applications for home repair funding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is accepting applications for its critical home repair program to fund improvements that make homes safe and livable. The program provides funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to assist those of low to moderate income whose homes are in need of repairs. Charleston County Council approved $33 million to address needed repairs, county spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

$3M critical home repair project approved by Charleston County Council

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council recently approved a $3 million critical home repair program for eligible residents living in the county. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and applications are now open. There are a few requirements as to who can get these repairs...
The Post and Courier

New $61M apartment-hotel combo breaks ground on King Street in Charleston

Developers kicked off construction July 21 on a new $61 million, 50-unit extended-stay hotel at the site of a former retail store in downtown Charleston. Real estate investment and management firms Capital Square of Virginia and Method Co. of Philadelphia broke ground on development of ROOST Apartment Hotel that will cater to short-term and extended-stay guests at the former Dixie Furniture site at 529 King St.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Charleston moving forward with new Johns Island fire station

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council will consider preconstruction plans and designs for a multi-million dollar fire station on Johns Island Tuesday night. Fire Station number 23 is planned for a site on Maybank Highway at Wildts Battery Boulevard. Plans call for the new station to have two units: an engine company and a ladder company.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Planned power outage to impact three Colleton County communities

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several communities will be impacted by a planned power outage in Colleton County late next week. Dominion Energy will conduct a scheduled outage that will allow them to perform critical maintenance to distribution facilities on Friday, July 29. Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s Emergency Management Division said the outage will affect the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Peninsula#Transit Bus#Commercial Area#Lowcountry Rapid Transit
crbjbizwire.com

Knight’s Companies Welcomes New Employees to Support Company’ Continued Growth in Concrete Industry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. -- Jodi McCall is welcomed as Knight’s Companies’ human resources director. McCall was previously employed as human resources manager at Home Telecom. She will work with executive management at Knight’s to lead the implementation of programs to enhance the employee experience. McCall has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston. She also earned a Certified Professional designation from the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM-CP).
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Company to bring 165 new jobs to Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A worldwide company that designs, develops and manufactures drug delivery solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will establish operations in Charleston County. SHL Medical’s $90 million investment, which will include approximately 165 new jobs, will expand the company’s global footprint and “meet growing demands...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting ‘large’ grocery distribution Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene distribution event will happen this Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will give out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, July 23, starting at noon. At the event, students can also register to receive school supplies during CRC’s Massive Back to School Extravaganza. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

2503 Two Oaks Drive, Charleston, SC 29414

This beautiful waterfront home on a tidal creek with dock offers the most breathtaking views of the Stono River. Nestled among moss draped shadowing Oaks and Lowcountry Palms Tree's on approximately half acre there's an abundance of space to enjoy gatherings with family and friends. The high vaulted ceiling and numerous windows invite an abundance of natural light. Elegantly designed with an open floor plan that includes a spacious great room with high vaulted ceiling. Spacious Kitchen features a gas range built in microwave and has access to a back deck with views of the Tidal Creek. The master suite has its own private deck with views of the waterfront a nice walk-in closet a walk in tile shower tile floors dual vanity sinks. For that person in your family that enjoys fishing there is space in the 3+ car garage for the boat. Neighborhood membership is voluntary. Cost was 125.00. Amenities include a boat landing and community dock. Enjoy the walking trail around the neighborhood pond.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Colleton County School Board raises teacher, staff salary

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County School Board of Trustees on Monday voted to raise pay for district teachers and staff. The Board passed a $51.2 million budget that includes a major salary increase for employees in order to help the district remain “competitive” with our counties. Teacher salary will be raised by $4,000 for […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

The Beach Company Announces Two New Promotions

The Beach Company today announces two new promotions at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Patrick Seignious (above right) was recently promoted to lease administrator at The Beach Company’s downtown headquarters at The Jasper. Patrick joined The Beach Company in 2022 as a property management assistant. Prior to joining The Beach Company, he served in multiple roles at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in the guest services department. Originally from Charleston, S.C., Seignious earned his bachelor’s degree in business economics from Wofford College.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Historic Charleston inn sells for nearly $7.7M

A historic Charleston lodging south of Broad Street that's had just two owners in its 131-year history recently changed hands and is temporarily closed. The Queen Anne-style Two Meeting Street Inn bed-and-breakfast sold July 15 for $7.69 million to the residential developer of Kiawah Island. A telephone recording says the...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Some SC homeowners get a 'Sure' thing after their insurer exits the state

More than 14,000 coastal South Carolina homeowners whose insurer bailed out on them are probably breathing a sigh of relief. Jersey City, N.J.-based SageSure announced that it is transferring the property and casualty policies to partner Sure, replacing the financially weakened FedNat Insurance Co. FedNat announced last November a plan...
CHARLESTON, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

Hotel, restaurant and event space proposed along DI’s Beresford Creek

As Charleston continues to boom as an attractive destination for tourists and business, the expansion for hospitality in the Lowcountry becomes a high priority. Daniel Island may serve as a place of refuge by way of a newly proposed hotel, restaurant, event space and guest cottages. In June, Daniel Island’s...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy