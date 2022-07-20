Lil Uzi Vert Drops New Track “Flex Up”

He's been showing off just how much he supports girlfriend JT of the City Girls in recent weeks, but Lil Uzi Vert has been working on rolling out his upcoming EP, as well. Uzi previously teased that his The Pink Tapewould arrive and we even wrote a feature on what to expect earlier this year, however, last week, the rapper shared that instead, his Red & White EP was on the way. Some believe it's the same record due to the colors he chose to use, but Uzi clarified on Instagram that the EP will arrive "before the P!NK."
