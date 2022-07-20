ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Uzi Vert Drops New Track “Flex Up”

By Abel Shifferaw
Cover picture for the articleLil Uzi Vert has blessed fans with another song. A day after sharing “I Know,” Uzi unleashed the Maaly Raw-produced “Flex Up.”. Prior to dropping the Sonny Digital-produced “I Know,” Uzi released “Space...

Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Sonny Digital
Lil Uzi Vert
Reginae Carter Does TikTok Challenge Paying Homage To Lil Wayne

Reginae Carter is Lil Wayne's oldest child. Born in 1998, the now 23-year-old has always shown love and admiration for her father, often referring to him as the greatest all of time and one of her best friends. The two have countless pictures and videos floating around on social media that greatly depict the bond they share.
Complex

Lil Uzi Vert Shares New Song “I Know”

Just two days after surprising fans with a new single called “Space Cadet,” Lil Uzi Vert returns with their latest SoundCloud loosie “I Know.”. Produced by Sonny Digital, “I Know” arrives ahead of the impending release of Uzi’s new Red & White EP. The Philly rapper took to social media last week to announce the project, sharing a picture of the cover art alongside a caption suggesting that Red & White will serve as a prelude to their long-teased P!NK tape.
SFGate

 Cardi B Drops Hot New Single With Lil Durk and Kanye West, Who Name-Drops His Kids, Virgil Abloh and God

Cardi B may not have released a ton of music in the past couple of years, but when she has, she’s made them count: Following “WAP,” her 2020 smash with Megan Thee Stallion, and last year’s “Up” comes “Hot Shit,” a truth-in-advertising new track featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk with a fiery beat from Memphis-born producer Tay Keith, who also co-produced Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Drake’s “Nonstop.”
Complex

Lil Uzi Vert’s Instagram Page Now Lists They/Them Pronouns

Ahead of the impending arrival of the new Red & White EP, Lil Uzi Vert’s official Instagram page now lists they/them pronouns. Fans noticed the change in recent days, with many pointing to multiple instances of Uzi having shown public support for the LGBTQIA+ community in the past. But...
hiphop-n-more.com

Diddy Releases ‘Gotta Move On’ Music Video Feat. Bryson Tiller: Watch

Diddy has released the music video for his latest single ‘Gotta Move On’ featuring Bryson Tiller. The video, directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor, made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams, BET Soul and the Paramount+ Times Square billboards before being shared on YouTube for everybody to experience. The song has garnered 40 Million global streams and over 20 million US streams since its release just over a month ago.
hiphop-n-more.com

Drake Announces October World Weekend Feat. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby & Chris Brown

On a recent stream he did with Stake, Drake revealed that he had some exciting news “for the city” coming on Wednesday and now it has arrived. As many correctly guessed, Drake has announced some big shows in Toronto… but it’s not OVO Fest. OVO Fest started in 2010 and since then, there have been nine shows, one every year except 2018, 2020 and 2021. Drake has announced that for the tenth show, he wants to take it on tour next year, but for now, he’s announced something called October World Weekend.
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Pulls Out of Rolling Loud Miami

Kanye West has canceled on another music festival just days before his headlining set as Rolling Loud organizers announced Sunday that the rapper would no longer perform at the Miami fest. “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West & Kid Cudi Prove They're Still A Platinum Duo Despite Bad Blood

Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s recent falling out hasn’t hampered the success of their musical partnership. On Monday (July 11), Kanye and Cudi’s “Moon” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), commemorating at least one million sales in the U.S. The song, which also features Don Toliver, proved to be a standout from Ye’s 2021 album Donda, peaking at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.
thesource.com

Kid Cudi Announced as Replacement for Kanye West at Rolling Loud

For fans flocking to Rolling Loud Miami, Kanye West will not meet you there. Ye was set to headline Friday night of the event this coming weekend but pulled out. Rolling Loud has announced Kid Cudi as a replacement. The Co-Founders of Rolling Loud, Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, released...
Complex

Beyoncé Unveils Full Tracklist for ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé has shared the full tracklist for her upcoming album, Renaissance. The Grammy-winning singer unveiled the list via Instagram on Wednesday, about nine days before the project officially hits streaming services. The 16 song titles include the previously released hit “Break My Soul,” as well as “I’m That Girl,” “Plastic on the Sofa,” “Thique,” “All Up In Your Mind,” and “America Has a Problem.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Returns With "Flex Up" Single

He's been showing off just how much he supports girlfriend JT of the City Girls in recent weeks, but Lil Uzi Vert has been working on rolling out his upcoming EP, as well. Uzi previously teased that his The Pink Tapewould arrive and we even wrote a feature on what to expect earlier this year, however, last week, the rapper shared that instead, his Red & White EP was on the way. Some believe it's the same record due to the colors he chose to use, but Uzi clarified on Instagram that the EP will arrive "before the P!NK."
HipHopDX.com

Logic Says 6ix9ine Is A 'Prime Example' Of Rappers Playing A 'Character'

Logic has spoken about controversial rapper 6ix9ine in a new interview, calling him a “prime example” of someone deciding to play a “character.”. The Vinyl Days rhymer recently appeared as a guest on Jake Paul’s podcast IMPAULSIVE, and during his visit he hit a quick freestyle, spoke about his coming out of retirement, and picked apart 6ix9ine.
XXL Mag

Joe Budden Says Jay-Z Wanted $250,000 to Be on ‘Pump It Up’ Remix

Jay-Z recently said he doesn't charge to appear on tracks these day, but that wasn't the case nearly 20 years ago, according to Joe Budden. The rapper-turned-podcaster recently appeared on Queenzflip and DJ G Money's Flip Da Script Podcast for an episode that aired on Monday (July 18). Joe shared his account of Jay-Z quoting his A&R a price of $250,000 to hop on the remix of Joe's 2003 hit song "Pump It Up."
