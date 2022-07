Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:30 a.m. July 20 to reflect results of the Primary Day vote with 95 percent of precincts reporting. After an expensive, often acrimonious campaign that got underway more than 16 months ago, businessman David Blair was clinging to a small lead over incumbent Marc Elrich in the Democratic primary for county executive Wednesday — in a rematch of their contest four years ago that Elrich won by just 77 votes.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO