Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Today will likely end up being one of the hottest days this Summer in WNY. We're projecting afternoon high temperatures in the low-mid 90s for WNY. So far, the hottest day this year in Rochester was June 22nd. The air temperature reached 93 degrees on that date. Today's forecast high for Rochester is 93 degrees. The record high today is 99 degrees, which was set back in 1894.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO