ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven police investigation hit and run

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voU0j_0glfaDbc00
(File: Getty)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a hit and run that left a New Haven man injured.

Police said they received a call in regards to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Whalley Avenue between West Prospect Street and Davis Street around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the driver of the motorcycle, a 29-year-old New Haven man suffering from injuries sustained in the crash, according to authorities.

Police said the offending car had left the scene prior to their arrival.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Communications Division at 203-946-6316. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigating deadly overnight shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police are investigating who killed an 18-year-old man overnight. Police said it happened on Willow Street. Loved ones of the victim are trying to figure out how to come to grips with his death. “His smile, his laugh, his smell, him,” said Neajah Thompson.
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Man Shot During Carjacking In Hamden, Police Say

A Connecticut man was shot multiple times during a carjacking. The New Haven County incident took place in Hamden on Third Street near Dixwell Avenue around 6 a.m., Thursday, July 21. Officers responding to a report of shots fired, located a victim with gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. The...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hit-and-run sends New Haven motorcyclist to hospital, police say

NEW HAVEN — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital this weekend after a hit-and-run, according to the New Haven Police Department. Police received a call at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday reporting a motorcycle crash on Whalley Avenue between West Prospect and Davis streets, according to Officer Scott Shumway.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Dead After Shooting in Waterbury

A teen is dead after a shooting in Waterbury early Thursday morning and police are investigating his death as a homicide. Police said officers responded to Willow Street at 12:04 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots and they found an 18-year-old Waterbury man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 a.m., police said.
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Police cruiser crash closes down West Hartford intersection

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash involving a police cruiser closed down an intersection in West Hartford Thursday night. According to the West Hartford Police Department, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. involving a police car and a passenger car at the intersection of Boulevard and Trout Brook Drive. Both drivers were transported […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for shooting fake gun while driving on I-91

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after shooting pellets from a fake gun outside of his car window while driving on I-91 in Cromwell on Wednesday. Connecticut State Police responded to a call from a driver on I-91 north around 10 a.m., claiming that another driver in a gray Toyota Prius shot orange […]
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

State police make arrests in retail theft ring

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have made three arrests in a state-wide retail theft ring that they have been investigating on Wednesday. While conducting a domestic highway enforcement operation, state police said they witnessed a man driving a truck that was suspected of multiple thefts in the Hartford area on Tuesday. The truck was […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Police#Nhpd
WTNH

18-year-old shot, killed in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police officers are investigating a fatal shooting in which one man died on Thursday morning. Just after 12 a.m. on Thursday, Waterbury police responded to a call on Willow Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found evidence of gunfire, as […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man charged in April Hartford homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department made an arrest concerning a homicide in April. On April 15, Michael Foley, 25, of Hartford was killed by gunfire at 238 Sigourney St. According to police, Foley appeared to be the intended target, while another man who was injured at the scene was “in the wrong […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WTNH

29-year-old West Hartford man killed in shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 29-year-old West Hartford man was shot and killed in New Haven on Monday night. New Haven police received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Kensington Street between the Chapel and Edgewood streets around 11:30 p.m. Officers located 29-year-old Evan Howard who was struck by gunfire at the scene.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Missing Waterbury teen and 8-month-old safely located

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old and her 8-month-old daughter have been safely located after being reported missing in Waterbury. State police issued a silver alert for the endangered missing children on Wednesday. On Thursday, Waterbury police said both were safely located and the silver alert was canceled.
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Man Dies After Kensington Shooting

A 29-year-old man named Evan Howard has died from injuries suffered in a shooting on Kensington Street. The shooting took place on Kensington between Chapel and Edgewood Monday at 11:36 p.m. Police received a Shotspotter alert about the gunfire. They arrived to find Howard injured. He was taken by ambulance...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man shoves elderly woman, steals car in Wolcott: pd

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – Wolcott police are searching for a man accused of pushing an elderly woman before stealing her car. Police said on Thursday around 9:15 a.m., a man entered a garage on Grove Avenue where the elderly female homeowner encountered the man. The suspect then pushed the woman down and took her car […]
WOLCOTT, CT
Register Citizen

Branford police charge East Haven man with Liberty bank robbery

BRANFORD — An East Haven man was charged Wednesday with robbing the Liberty Bank in Branford last October, according to police. Jason Gardner, 34, of East Haven is accused of handing a note to bank tellers at the West Main Street bank on the morning of Oct. 15. The note demand money and instructed the tellers to not activate the bank’s alarm. At the time, he was wearing a blue mask, brown sunglasses and a tan fedora, police said.
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Oxford teen charged for stealing elderly woman’s car: PD

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Police Department arrested a 16-year-old for burglary and stealing an elderly woman’s car earlier this year. The arrest stems from an incident on January 10 where an elderly woman was knocked to the ground and her car was stolen from the Cumberland Farms on 69 Rubber Ave. in Naugatuck. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy