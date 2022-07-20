ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansas Humane Society hosting Bring Home Happiness adoption event this weekend

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 1 day ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is partnering with Best Friends to host a Bring Home Happiness adoption event.

The adoption event will be from Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 24, at the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St. The KHS is open from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

At the adoption event, adult dogs six months and older will cost $25. Kittens 2-11 months will be $10.

All the animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and have received age-appropriate vaccinations.

To see available dogs up for adoption, click here. To see available cats up for adoption, click here.

