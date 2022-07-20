ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Report: Purdue football hires defensive analyst

By Grant Bricker
saturdaytradition.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurdue football will reportedly have a new defensive analyst on their staff. Brandon Sharp will be joining the team in the role per the Tom Dienhart of Rivals. Sharp played CB at Louisville from 2003-2006....

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Big Ten fan confidence index: Who should be the most excited?

Purdue football season tickets are becoming the hottest thing in West Lafayette since Orville Redenbacher’s first batch of popcorn. The Boilermakers have already sold 36,000 season tickets for the 2022 slate at Ross-Ade Stadium, which is the program’s highest total since 2008. With a month left before closing the books on sales, one suspects Purdue will reach levels unseen since Drew Brees’ graduation.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel grad starting college hoops at school where team plays without ego

Peter Suder was a star from Day 1 at Carmel High School, as he was a starting player as a freshman and was a leader for the Greyhounds over the next four years. Now, Suder is starting over again in college. He committed to Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky. this past April, and has been participating with the team in summer workouts. He spoke to the Reporter earlier this week, and is already adapting well to college basketball, in addition to enjoying his new teammates and coaches.
CARMEL, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue season ticket sales reach highest mark in over a decade

Purdue is coming off of a 9-win campaign and bowl win in the 2021 season. As a result, the excitement around the program is at a high level heading into 2022. According to Tom Dienhart with GoldandBlack.com, the season ticket sales of the Boilermakers are at the highest mark since 2008. That year marked the last season for legendary coach Joe Tiller with the program.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
sprintcarandmidget.com

USAC Indiana Sprint Week Preview

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It‘s an enduringly happy place isolated from the world of work, bills to pay and nine-to-fives. It‘s paradise and it‘s your kingdom to command just once each summer. It‘s Shangri-La for eight races over a nine-night span. For race fans, that is...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

$1.8 billion semiconductor plant will bring 750 jobs to Indiana

SkyWater Technology will invest $1.8 billion to build a semiconductor production facility in Indiana, which is expected to create 750 new jobs. The Minnesota-based company will construct the plant in the Discovery Park District at Purdue University in West Lafayette in partnership with the college. The planned production site allows SkyWater to respond to increasing customer demand for access to domestic development, manufacturing and advanced packaging for microelectronics, officials said.
readthereporter.com

Wild Wild Westfield fans grab the bull by the horns

Things got a little wild in Westfield Tuesday evening at Greek’s Pizzeria, 231 Park St., for July’s Party on the Patio. The crowds were thick and the weather was hotter than a snake’s butt in a wagon rut. Thankfully, some clever cowpoke thought to pass out western bandanas to every attendee who wanted one. And there was bull-riding. Oh yes, there was bull riding! With Westworld in the middle of its fourth season, why not break out the mechanical bull? Brave souls taking that wild ride included (top, from left) Lisa Everling, Angelina Craig, Conner Oke, and Rachel McDaniel. Special thanks go out to friends of The Reporter Ron Moore and Joe Plankis who took a moment to give us a thumbs up . . . or maybe they were trying to hitch a ride to somewhere cooler?
WESTFIELD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
indianaontap.com

Total Wine is Hiring in Indy and for New Stores Around Indy

Here’s a great chance to join the alcohol industry and work for an up-and-coming company. Total Wine & More has enjoyed huge success since opening in Nora, and they are expanding their operation at that location – which means they are hiring for positions at that established store.
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Florida A M#Prairie View A M#Henderson State#Uab#Https T Co Jowmg0dptf
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

AT&T planning broadband projects for nine counties

Indiana and AT&T are collaborating to bring a fiber network to more than 6,000 homes, businesses and farms throughout the state. The $13 million project, which is contingent on a final contract between the state and AT&T, would bring high-speed broadband to portions of nine counties. AT&T would build fiber...
INDIANA STATE
The Exponent

Alex Van Dalsen bodycam footage

Body-worn camera footage from first responders on the scene where 21-year-old Alex Van Dalsen was found dead in a remote spot in Lafayette, covered in snow, indicates they thought the details were suspicious. Lafayette police and the coroner say the ruling of suicide was the correct one.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

West Lafayette woman charged with kicking pregnant daughter

A 52-year-old West Lafayette woman has been charged for battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman. Billea Jones was staying at her daughter’s residence at 65 Point West Sunday night, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. When her daughter’s friend did not buy Jones cigarettes, Jones became enraged, witnesses told police.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Man dies after being shot in head during drive-by shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – A 25-year-old man died after being shot in the head during a weekend drive-by shooting in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Delphos Street around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. Officers found 25-year-old Jalen Dowling suffering from a gunshot wound to the […]
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County jumps the gun on $15M broadband project

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Government officials jumped the gun on a partnership with Tipmont Wintek. As News 18 reported, the project will bring broadband county-wide. That includes about 2,000 remaining homes and businesses without high-speed internet. The work is funded by the American Rescue Plan. But commissioners hit...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

North of the state’s capital city is Carmel, IN, a true gem whose miles of connected paths and trails make it one of the best places to live in the U.S. The Monon Trail, which begins in Carmel and travels through Westfield and Grand Park to Sheridan, gives residents a great place to run, bike or walk and links to many of the city’s local attractions. Fill your afternoons at one of the city’s various entertainment destinations, including Clay Terrace, an outdoor shopping oasis; the Arts & Design District, which is full of must-visit galleries, showrooms, restaurants and specialty shops; Midtown Plaza, an interactive play area with green spaces, games and swings; and much, much more. Also great about this city of nearly 100,000? The city is known for its safety rating, making it the perfect place for families. And when it comes to dining… let’s just say your taste buds will sing. The area boasts a slew of return-worthy coffee shops, breweries and restaurants.
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Overweight trucks blamed for INDOT's SR 225 closure

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — The State Road 225 bridge is out of commission until further notice. Battle Ground Town Council President Jim Miller says the bridge was a quick way to cross the Wabash River. "To me, it's a shortcut. And, I think, to a lot of the...
BATTLE GROUND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy