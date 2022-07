Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: If UCLA wants to leave the Pac-12 behind and join the BIg 10, it has to make its case. Today, the University of California Board of Regents asked for a public review of the school’s controversial plans, including an assessment on how it will affect student-athletes and other UC campuses. The request follows a closed-door regents meeting on Wednesday attended by Gov. Gavin Newsom. UCLA is expected to issue a report by Aug. 17 answering questions on its planned departure. EARLIER: UCLA wants to leave its traditional sports home in the Pac-12 and join the...

