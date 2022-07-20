ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

10 arrests made in connection to catalytic converter thefts, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSUWU_0glfYill00

CHARLOTTE — Ten suspects and 145 warrants have been issued in connection with the thefts of catalytic converters across the area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.

Officers caught those involved with the theft ring as part of Operation Sawzall.

Police said thieves use techniques to lift, cut and remove the converters from cars in a matter of seconds.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released video and photos regarding the thefts.

“Folks were going to their cars in the morning, (cutting) something off of their vehicle,” CMPD Maj. Cecil Brisbon pointed out. “If you see somebody that’s in your neighborhood, let us come out and see what’s going on.”

CMPD recovered eight stolen converters and guns, four cars involved with the thefts and drugs.

(Watch below: Catalytic converters: What you need to know)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Woman attacked in Ballantyne, suspect captured on doorbell camera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating an attack on a woman that happened Sunday morning in Ballantyne. Officers say the woman was taking groceries into her house when he attacked her. Doorbell video shows the man police are looking for. “The incident is unsettling because it didn’t make any...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Cars
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WNCT

Operation Wash Out: Dozens arrested in York, Gaston counties

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 90 people have been arrested during a special 10-day, multi-agency sting operation in North and South Carolina, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Wednesday. From July 5, 2022, to July 15, 2022, ‘Operation Wash Out’...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Vehicles#Property Crime#Cmpd#Operation Sawzall#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WBTV

Suspect killed in deadly officer-involved shooting in Gastonia

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings sat down with WBTV's Molly Grantham to discuss low bonds and the hope for a more uniform process. Novant Health and Duke Energy have withdrawn its sponsorship of one of the largest Fourth of July parades in the Carolinas. Low bonds for violent offenders. Updated: 5...
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Statesville armed robber caught hiding in apartment closet, police say

STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A two-month search for a robbery suspect in Iredell County has finally come to a close, Statesville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:30 p.m. on May 6th at the Market Basket convenience store on Salisbury Road. Witnesses told police a man came into the store covered from head to toe and acting strange, and then took money from the register while pointing a gun at the store clerk.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Arrest made in fatal west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made an arrest in a homicide in west Charlotte. Medic confirmed one person died following a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon off the 3600 block of Reid Avenue. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Gary Randolph. This happened just before 2 p.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Charged After Police Seize Weapons And Drugs During Traffic Stop

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A man and woman face a slew of charges after police search their vehicle at a license check station. Road Patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop on Amity Hill Road after the driver of a vehicle made an illegal U-turn and proceeded to avoid the deputies at a license checking station.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
100K+
Followers
112K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy