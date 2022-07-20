10 arrests made in connection to catalytic converter thefts, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Ten suspects and 145 warrants have been issued in connection with the thefts of catalytic converters across the area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.

Officers caught those involved with the theft ring as part of Operation Sawzall.

Police said thieves use techniques to lift, cut and remove the converters from cars in a matter of seconds.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released video and photos regarding the thefts.

“Folks were going to their cars in the morning, (cutting) something off of their vehicle,” CMPD Maj. Cecil Brisbon pointed out. “If you see somebody that’s in your neighborhood, let us come out and see what’s going on.”

CMPD recovered eight stolen converters and guns, four cars involved with the thefts and drugs.

