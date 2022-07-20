‘Ted Lasso’ Stars React to Brett Goldstein’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Cameo

Brett Goldstein joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder was a delight for many reasons. Marvel fans were excited to finally see Hercules join the MCU while Ted Lasso fans were excited to see Roy Kent become a superhero . However, there might be no group happier about Brett Goldstein’s cameo than the Ted Lasso cast themselves.

Brett Goldstein joins the MCU in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Goldstein has made a name for himself as both a writer and star of Ted Lasso . In the series, Goldstein plays Roy Kent, the lovable grump who is an older player who retires and comes back to help coach AFC Richmond. The actor won a Primetime Emmy for his performance in the series and was nominated for the 2022 ceremony.

What Ted Lasso fans and Marvel fans were not expecting was to see Brett Goldstein appear in a post-credit scene in Thor: Love and Thunder . Goldstein appears as Hercules, the son of Zeus (Russell Crowe) . While his cameo is brief, many are ecstatic about the prospect of seeing the actor possibly portraying a superhero in future MCU projects.

‘Ted Lasso’ cast reacts to Brett Goldstein joining Marvel

The Ted Lasso cast appears to be very supportive of one another and some have voiced their approval of Brett Goldstein joining the MCU. In an interview with Variety , Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca, said that she was one of the few people Goldstein mentioned this possible role to. However, she was surprised to see in Thor: Love and Thunder that he had accepted the role.

“He said to me, ‘I’ve been offered this thing… Do you guys think I should do it?’” Waddingham said. “I went, ‘Are you mental? Are you actually having a little bit of a moment? You’re seriously thinking that you might not play Hercules?’… Then he didn’t tell me he bloody did it! So everyone was like ‘Brett Goldstein! Brett Goldstein!’ And I was like, ‘You cheeky bastard.’”

Phil Dunster, who portrays the antagonistic player Jaime Tartt, is also cheering on Goldstein in the MCU. Dunster told The Wrap , “I love it. Anytime I get to see him topless is a win for me.” In Ted Lasso , Roy Kent has a lot of dedicated fans and Goldstein imagines what their reaction would be to the former player becoming a superhero.

“I think they’d be like, at first, ‘this is an odd career choice,’” Goldstein said. “And then they’d be like, ‘That’s f—in cool, I mean, sports people have made this crossover quite well. In a dream world, Roy can become The Rock, who does Jumanji and Moana . That’s what you want – Roy Kent singing in Moana .”

Is ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 the final season?

Both the futures of Roy Kent and Hercules remain unclear. Earlier this year, Brett Goldstein made comments that suggested Ted Lasso season 3 would be the final season of the show. It hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, but it feels too soon to be saying goodbye to Roy and the rest of the team at AFC Richmond.

Meanwhile, Goldstein’s future in the MCU is also unclear but that seems to be just beginning. His post-credit scene teases an imminent battle between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hercules so we will most likely see more of him in future MCU projects.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters and the first two seasons of Ted Lasso are on Apple TV+.

