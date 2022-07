LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior golfer Amy Taylor was named Thursday the Big 12 Conference Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year in a vote by the league head coaches. Taylor is the second Red Raider in school history to garner the award, joining current LPGA professional Kim Kaufman, who was the inaugural recipient in 2013. She shared the accolade with Sara Kouskova of Texas.

