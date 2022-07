By becoming a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and one of the NFL's great pass rushers, J.J. Watt became arguably the greatest player to ever suit up for the Houston Texans. But his on field legacy was amplified by his off field efforts that saw him go above and beyond in service to Texans fans -- service which, even as Watt has moved on to the Arizona Cardinals, continues today.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO