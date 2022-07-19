ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Selected by Seattle Mariners in MLB Draft

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Big Ten stolen base champion Curtis Washington Jr. became the second member of Purdue baseball to be selected in the 2022 edition of the Major League Baseball Draft after the Seattle Mariners picked the center fielder in the 19th Round on Tuesday. Selected with...

