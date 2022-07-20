ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell, TX

2022 RHP Kobe Minchey commits to Texas

By Wescott Eberts
Burnt Orange Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Texas Longhorns finalize the 2023 roster, head coach David Pierce and his new assistants secured a commitment from Jarrell right-hander Kobe Minchey on Tuesday evening. A 6’2, 205-pounder who was homeschooled in high school, Minchey is ranked as the No. 227 right-handed pitcher in Texas and the No. 656...

www.burntorangenation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas football commit Arch Manning visiting at end of July

Texas football is about to pick up the news cycle on the recruiting trail again as we come close to rounding out the month of July. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff will have one final visit weekend during the last few days of July for the Texas BBQ. Texas will be hosting some key targets of the next few recruiting classes for that final weekend of July.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas basketball announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule

In the second season under head coach Chris Beard, the Texas Longhorns will play a non-conference scheduled highlighted by a home game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, a trip to New York City to face the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden, and the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Dallas. In...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Long Beach State transfer INF Tanner Carlson commits to Texas

Long Beach State Dirtbags rising redshirt senior transfer infielder Tanner Carlson announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday. A 6’1, 190-pounder from the Sacramento area, Carlson has one season of eligibility remaining and will provide the Longhorns with a utility infielder — in his career for the Dirtbags, he’s played first base, second base, third base, and served as the designated hitter.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Jarrell, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jarrell, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
LonghornsCountry

Elite CB Malik Muhammad Commits To Longhorns

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns received yet another elite commitment for the 2023 class on Wednesday when South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) defensive back Malik Muhammad pledged to the program. Muhammad visited the Forty Acres in June alongside his cousin, Billy Walton, who also committed to Texas last month. Standing...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas State’s Stivors, 2 Longhorns picked on final day of 2022 MLB Draft

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An All-American from Texas State and two more Texas Longhorns were selected Tuesday on the third and final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. Texas State relief pitcher Tristan Stivors, named a consensus first-team All-American, was selected in the 16th round by the Chicago White Sox. He was the second Bobcat picked in this year’s draft after shortstop Dalton Shuffield was chosen in the 10th round by the Minnesota Twins.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Bijan Robinson Explains Why He Doesn’t Drive Around His Lamborghini Much

Texas running back Bijan Robinson may have the coolest NIL deal in college sports, and he wants you to know he sees you when he’s looking inside his Lamborghini. In May, Robinson revealed that he had signed his sixth NIL deal, this one with Austin Lamborghini. With the partnership comes a lease for a Lamborghini as long as Robinson is with the Longhorns, which could be just one more year, depending upon whether Robinson decides to turn pro early.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Williams
Variety

Luck Ranch, Willie Nelson’s Place, to Host 10-Day Lucktoberfest, With Everything from an Orville Peck Costume Ball to ‘Black Opry’ Night (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Music fans or just aficionados of unusual cultural events who can get themselves to Willie Nelson’s ranch in late October and early November are destined to get lucky. For a stretching lasting from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, his Luck Ranch outside of Austin will play host to a first-time festival, Lucktoberfest. The gathering will have a different theme for each of its 10 nights and days — ranging from a costume ball with Orville Peck to a Day of the Dead celebration with Los Lobos to a Fantastic Negrito-led “Black Opry Revue”...
Tom Handy

Texas Mothers are Mad at Governor Greg Abbott

In a minute 30 ad, several Texas mothers got together to put their voices together where they released their Mothers Against Greg Abbott video. As you can guess, the mothers are not in favor of supporting Governor Greg Abbott as he seeks re-election in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp#Texas Longhorns#College Baseball#The University Of Texas#Perfect Game#Fivetoolstx#Blinn Signee#Dfw Kickoff#Usaprimecavem
Community Impact Austin

Breakdown: Here is what is in the proposed $190B Samsung expansions in Taylor and Austin

Taylor ISD has approved nine separate applications for facilities at the Taylor location, and Manor ISD approved two. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Samsung Austin Semiconductor, a company that has already committed to building a $17 billion semiconductor facility in Taylor, could increase its investment there by tens of billions of dollars and add several thousand new jobs.
TAYLOR, TX
Eater

16 Excellent Halal Restaurants in Austin

Halal food is getting more attention in Austin, especially as its Muslim population is growing. The word “halal” means “permissible” in Arabic, and, according to Islamic law, it includes a set of preparation requirements for food that Muslims can eat. For example, pork and alcohol are considered haram (not halal) in any form. Permissible animals for consumption have to be handled using specific guidelines for the meats to be considered halal. As a start, animals have to be healthy and treated well before slaughter, which usually means naturally raised and grass-fed. The method of slaughter is also considered the most humane way causing the least amount of suffering for the animal. A growing number of Austin-area restaurants and food trucks are opting to sell halal dishes to cater to the Islamic population.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Heat advisory for half of Central Texas, rain and relief on the way?

AUSTIN, Texas - A Heat Advisory has been issued for half of Central Texas from noon to 8 p.m. today. The advisory means either the air temperature reaches 103º or the heat index gets to 108º. We will have both today to deal with so limit time outdoors during the hottest time of the day, drink plenty of water, and take lots of breaks.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
cw39.com

These 2 Texas airports among the most loved in U.S.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Flying in Texas must be a real treat for Americans as TravelAwaits has released its list of the top eight airports most loved in the U.S. (according to its readers). Didn’t quite make the top of the list but Dallas and Austin are representing the Lone...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy