Lawrence Township, NJ

Four candidates – to date – have filed to run for school board in Lawrence

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
 1 day ago

Four candidates have filed to run for three open seats on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education. Deadline to file nominating petitions is July 25. As of July 18, incumbent school boards members Pepper Evans, Michelle King and Amanda Santos, along...

