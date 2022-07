Two stolen cars were recovered in Piedmont on July 14 and both had multiple juveniles in them when they were pulled over. The first happened at 6:46 a.m. when the city’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system received a hit on a red 2019 Hyundai Elantra reported stolen out of Oakland. The vehicle was spotted near Wildwood and Grand avenues. Piedmont Police stopped the vehicle on Winsor Avenue and police found four people (three juveniles and one adult) in the car, according to Piedmont Police Captain Chris Monahan.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO