ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vance County, NC

17-year-old charged with murder in Vance County investigation

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjFtx_0glfV62n00

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested in a Vance County murder investigation. The teen is accused in the death of a man who was shot multiple times.

The investigation started when deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:00 a.m. Sunday, July 17, on Vincent Hoyle Road. According to a news release from the Vance County Sheriff's Office, deputies found a man, identified as Saivion Best, with several gunshot wounds.

Best died shortly after he was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

The 17-year-old is the suspected shooter in the case. The teen was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Vance County Sheriff's Office at (252) 738-2200.

Comments / 4

jenny
1d ago

So sad that our community and country is in the shape it is. What can make you hate so much at the age of 17 to take someone else's life. what ever happened to good ole fist fight best man wins stand up take it like a man or woman & go home.

Reply
6
Related
thelocalreporter.press

Family of TaeVeon Young Offers $5,000 Reward for Information Leading to an Arrest in Murder Investigation

The family of TaeVeon Michael Ja’ Quentin Young — the 23-year-old man who was fatally shot at the entrance to the Bridges of Chapel Hill Apartments located off DPW Club Road in Carrboro on January 31 — announced last week they are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest in the case.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Cary

Cary, N.C. — A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in Cary on Wednesday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Chatham Street, just before 11 p.m. An update on the man's condition was not given by police. Police said they were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vance County, NC
Vance County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, NC
WSLS

19-year-old Halifax man arrested for 2nd-degree murder

HALIFAX, Va. – A man has been arrested after a murder in Halifax County on Tuesday, authorities said. Around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Halifax E911 Center took a call about a shooting at the 4000 Block of Mountain Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office in Halifax County.
chapelboro.com

Suspect Named, Sought in Hillsborough Apartment Shooting

The Hillsborough Police Department issued an arrest warrant this week for a suspect who allegedly shot a gun toward an apartment building in early July. A release on Tuesday said 21-year-old Nakore Kewan Rogers is charged with felony counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and possessing a firearm as a felon. Police are also charging Rogers with three counts of the misdemeanor charge of injuring property and discharging a firearm in city limits.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL News

Adult, teen shot outside Raleigh recording studio

Raleigh, N.C. — Two people, including a teenager, were shot Tuesday night outside a Raleigh recording studio where police say a homicide occurred last year. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Benson Drive, near Wake Forest Road, before 11:45 p.m. An adult with gunshot wounds was found on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#911#Violent Crime#Saivion Best
thenewsprogress.com

Studivant charged with 2nd degree murder of Lunenburg woman

On March 14, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Bent Creek Road for a report of a deceased female that was found on the side of the road. The Criminal Investigative Division processed the scene and a homicide investigation began. After speaking to the Victoria Police Department,...
WITN

Man accused of robbing Rocky Mount store three times

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with robbing the same business three times in Rocky Mount. Police on Tuesday charged Laquenza Blue with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Fuel Doc...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

Governor, family establish rewards in shooting death of Severn man

Governor Roy Cooper today announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the June 14, 2021 shooting death of Erskine Reginald Lawrence in Severn. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office found the 50-year-old Lawrence in the yard of his residence on Mills Street. The medical...
WSET

19-year-old arrested, charged in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The search is over for the gunman in a shooting on Sunday in Danville. Danville Police arrested 19-year-old Jahsun Le'Andre Townes on Tuesday morning inside of his apartment on Springfield Road. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission...
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Watch: Wake deputies rush into school during active shooting drill

Watch: Wake deputies rush into school during active shooting drill. The Wake County Sheriff's Office is holding an active shooter training exercise at Wendell Middle School on Thursday. With lessons learned from the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, local deputies are training on how to respond to a nightmare situation - utilizing Rapid Deployment Active Shooting Training.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Sky5 flies over chase that ended in Durham

Sky5 flies over Interstate 85 at Guess Road in Durham where a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull a driver over. The trooper got out of the car, and the driver took off in his car. After a short chase, the driver was stopped.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wake County Sheriff’s Office to hold active shooter training exercise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced it will hold an active shooter training exercise on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said in light of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it will conduct a Rapid Deployment Active Shooter Refresher Training Exercise on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Wendell Middle School.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy