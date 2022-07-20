17-year-old charged with murder in Vance County investigation

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested in a Vance County murder investigation. The teen is accused in the death of a man who was shot multiple times.

The investigation started when deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:00 a.m. Sunday, July 17, on Vincent Hoyle Road. According to a news release from the Vance County Sheriff's Office, deputies found a man, identified as Saivion Best, with several gunshot wounds.

Best died shortly after he was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

The 17-year-old is the suspected shooter in the case. The teen was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Vance County Sheriff's Office at (252) 738-2200.