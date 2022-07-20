Missing Mass. woman found dead in Vermont; person of interest killed by police

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts woman reported missing over the weekend was found dead in Vermont early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Massachusetts State Police said the body of 23-year-old Mary Anderson was discovered inside her truck, which was found parked on the side of the road in Brattleboro.

Investigators immediately deemed the Harvard woman’s death suspicious.

Anderson’s ex-boyfriend, identified by police as 34-year-old Matthew Davis, was considered a person of interest. However, police said he was shot and killed in West Brattleboro during a confrontation with officers Tuesday night.

It’s unclear at this time whether investigators believe the Fitchburg resident is responsible for Anderson’s death.

