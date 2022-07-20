ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

Deputy wants to return to duty despite losing kidneys, spinal damage

By Mycah Hatfield
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJT9x_0glfUWhP00
EMBED <> More Videos Pct. 4 deputy shot in ambush attack hopes to return to work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been about three weeks since Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy Darryl Garrett returned home from the hospital.

Garrett was shot and badly wounded during an ambush attack in October 2021 while working an extra job at a nightclub off of I-45 and Crosstimbers. He lost both of his kidneys, suffered damage to his spine, nerves, and intestines, had his gallbladder removed, and is currently unable to walk.

Garrett spent four months in the hospital and four months in a rehab facility.

His colleague, Deputy Kareem Atkins, was killed in the attack. Deputy Juqaim Barthen was also shot and has recently returned to work.

"I know we were attempting to apprehend a suspect," Garrett said. "We got him eventually detained and that's when the shots were fired from behind."

Eddie Miller is charged with three felonies for shooting the deputies and is being held without bond.

"I believe he was a friend of the suspect and he may have been upset we were detaining him due to the fact that he was discharging a firearm in the parking lot," Garrett recalled.

On the day of the shooting, he returned from a vacation in Mexico and went to his extra job.

"I had no idea I would never return home," Garrett said.

He is now in an electric wheelchair and lives with his mother, who helps him daily.

Garrett receives dialysis three times a week. He said he will be put on the kidney transplant list.

Despite not being able to walk right now, he said there is a strong possibility he will walk again. He said his spine needs time to heal itself, but he is already regaining feeling back in his legs.

"I'm waiting to be able to stand up and at least try to walk," Garrett said.

In the meantime, doctor appointments and medical equipment are his reality.

Within the last week, Generator Supercenter in Tomball installed a generator at Garrett's mother's home to ensure he does not lose power and access to the things he needs.

"We had an opportunity to step in and give him the power to help control his life and put him in a safer spot," their executive vice president Stephen Cruise said. "It was an easy decision."

Garrett is trying to stay positive, despite the challenges he faces because he said that is the only way to meet his goals.

One of his main goals is to return to the police force when he is able to.

"I put a lot of time and effort into becoming a police officer," Garrett explained. "It's not something that I want to throw away."

He said he enjoys hearing from his colleagues at Pct. 4.

"It lets me know they haven't forgotten about me," Garrett said. "It pushes me to get myself together and come back to work."

Comments / 14

Michelle Hamel
4d ago

Keeping pushing forward and don't let anyone tell you that you can't. The power of your mind and determination along with GOD all things are possible. I've battled a spine disease and have been told I'd be in a wheelchair the rest of my life. I've proven them wrong. I'm in a lot of pain daily, and going for my 3rd surgery next month, but I remain positive, and push through it. Your young and strong. Praying for you brother 🙏🏼

Reply
6
Sherri Minter
4d ago

God bless you and thank u for your service let him do what he love’s protect. And serve you are a hero !!!

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Shooting#Kidney Transplant#Police#Dialysis#Crosstimbers
News Channel 25

Human remains found in a backyard Houston home in BBQ pit

HOUSTON — Houston police discovered human skeletal remains during the afternoon of July 12. Officers responded to the residence located at 5207 Peach Creek Drive after receiving a call about remains found in a barbeque pit behind the home, according to Sgt. G. Dunn and Det. J. Gardner of the homicide division of the department.
HOUSTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Harris Co. DA: Man charged in 2004 Houston murder extradited from Mexico

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fugitive charged with murder in a 2004 shooting in Houston has been extradited from Mexico, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday. Antonio Balencia Davalos, 53, arrived in Houston late Friday after being brought back to America by the U.S. Marshals Service. “Bringing fugitives...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Reward increased in case of Texas woman murdered during drive-by at vigil

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward to $10,000 in the 2021 case of Disha Allen. Harris County Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. on December 12, 2021, to the 1400 block of N. Market Loop in Baytown in reference to a shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Shooting Suspect Found in Houston, Charged with Murder

UPDATE: Lafayette Police believe they have the man responsible for the July 9th homicide that happened on N. Pierce Street. 20-year-old Devin Celestine of Lafayette was picked up by the United States Marshall's Service out of Houston, Texas, on Thursday, July 21st. He has been booked into the Harris County Jail on warrants for one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.
LAFAYETTE, LA
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
140K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy