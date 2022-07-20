ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Chat Pile explore creative limits of brutality on ‘God’s Country’

By Brett Fieldcamp
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5u2T_0glfUQP300

Dante Alighieri envisioned a sign above the gates of Hell proclaiming “abandon all hope, ye who enter here.”

That same sign could just as easily hang over OKC-based experimental metal outfit Chat Pile’s new full-length “God’s Country.”

Described even by the band’s own press as “American nihilism,” the sentiment here is pretty clearly one of hopelessness and existential terror, but just as clearly one of defiance and outright refusal to stop screaming into the void.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpRuh_0glfUQP300

Music and Film

with Brett Fieldcamp

By True Sky Credit Union

Chat Pile have always been a confoundingly difficult band to define or even describe, and “God’s Country” arguably only makes them more so. Though there is a prevailing attitude, an unstoppable momentum, and a fantastically consistent production value throughout, the songs each careen and crash into one another with styles, sounds, and influences all flying in every direction.

And that’s exactly what makes this album, and indeed the band themselves, so listenable. It would be so easy to become burnt out or numb to an unending barrage of metal, but the songs here each twist and turn toward finding their own ways to unnerve you and keep you from ever getting too comfortable with the discomfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xktAi_0glfUQP300
Chat Pile, July 2022 (provided)

The most encompassing descriptor here is surely “brutal.” This is about as dark and as heavy as music can get, but that isn’t always because of crushing, down-tuned guitars and gut-punching drumming. Those elements are absolutely here, make no mistake, and if you only bothered listening to the first two tracks (also the two pre-release singles for the album,) you’d likely believe that Chat Pile belong lumped into the sludge or noise-metal categories pretty easily.

But the thematic brutality on display here resides more in the subject matter and presentation than strictly in the music, which is vividly creative and almost stubbornly unexpected from track to track.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvA9f_0glfUQP300

After the bone-shattering one-two punch of “Slaughterhouse” and “Why,” third track “Pamela” cuts a sharp left turn into something like goth-rock new wave territory, shockingly akin to early Bauhaus. Though the crushing metal power chords return for the song’s chorus, the textural, glassy verses go a long way toward highlighting the 80s goth influence on the band, and in fact on the entire modern metal genre.

From there on, all bets are off.

While the album continues its unrelenting excursion into the depths of humanity, the music itself does relent at times, opening up enough to let you breathe and get your bearings with a surprisingly catchy or hypnotic guitar riff before dragging you back under.

Singer Raygun Busch (the members all carry comically exaggerated monikers) sports a bi-polar, often theatrical vocal style, alternating in knee-jerk cycles between distraught, pleading yowls and completely detached, near-monotone. His voice is never more effective than on penultimate track “I Don’t Care If I Burn,” three minutes of Busch declaring and dissecting his own ill will atop a soundtrack of nothing more than crackling and scratching. One assumes it’s the sound of a fire growing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FP9w5_0glfUQP300
Chat Pile performing live (photo by Choate House Photography)

Chat Pile are most often referred to, it seems, as “noise metal” or “noise rock,” but there is so much genuinely creative and impressive musicianship here that a designation like that seems to miss. There are no shredding, show-off guitar solos or vocal acrobatics, but there are loads of off-kilter time signatures or playfully dissonant guitar melodies that are clearly intentionally devised to keep the listener off-balance and holding on for dear life.

It’s noisy, yes, but it’s far from just being noise.

The subject matter at hand is made crystal clear by the album’s cover art: a stark, untreated shot of the infamous (and consistently deadly) Oklahoma County Detention Center partially obscured by power lines and a portable toilet. The symbolism is delivered with a sledgehammer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R30Ma_0glfUQP300
Jacket art for Chat Pile’s latest album, “God’s County” (provided)

With the recent approval of a multi-hundred-million dollar new jail facility for the county, it’s easy to suspect that in just a few short years, the building depicted on the cover will be a long-demolished memory, leaving the central theme of “God’s Country,” the inescapable pointlessness of suffering, all the more loud and clear.

This is monumentally heavy music for heavy music fans. If you’re not traditionally into the loud, blisteringly hard extremes of hard rock, then you’d do well to steer clear of this one.

But if, in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, a worldwide heatwave, and a worldwide economic collapse, you need to dive into the void and shatter your own comfort zone for awhile, then abandon all hope and enter “God’s Country.”

“God’s Country” by Chat Pile is out July 29th from The Flenser Records. Pre-order now at chatpile.bandcamp.com. Lead singles “Slaughterhouse” and “Why” are streaming everywhere now.

Last Updated July 21, 2022, 2:59 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Chat Pile explore creative limits of brutality on ‘God’s Country’ appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitchfork

Peace “Fly” God

Westside Gunn wants you to consider his music high-end art, as worthy of reverence as the pieces that fill his own seven-figure-valued collection, or the Caravaggio repurposed for one of his album covers. Appropriately, Gunn’s take on slimy-grimy New York boom-bap can feel opulent and luxurious. His best albums are rich and immersive; his street raps are adorned with pristine instrumentation, and he makes frequent references to luxury fashion brands, expensive vehicles, and the artists that appeal to his proclivities.
MUSIC
The Atlantic

‘I’ve Seen Several Giants Die on My Land’

Greek mythology can be helpful when trying to make sense of the climate crisis. The imminent threat of total ecological collapse carries a certain mythological air, with its sweeping scale and embedded warnings against hubris. Hubris, after all, landed us here—that mortal weakness that brings individuals to ruin and topples empires, that fixes in us the delusion that power, once obtained, is permanent. That no man or god or gale-force wind can snatch it away.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MarketRealist

Pastor Creflo Dollar Has Had a Change of Heart on Tithing

Stories about preachers breaking codes of conduct or helping themselves to the church's money aren't new. Creflo Dollar recently made a public statement condemning his past teachings on tithing and prosperity. The pastor's net worth and lifestyle have long been subject to scrutiny. Article continues below advertisement. Many churches ask...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
The Conversation U.S.

Monsters are everywhere in the Bible – and some are even human

What is a “monster”? For most Americans, this word sparks images of haunted houses and horror movies: scary creations, neither human nor animal, and usually evil. But it can be helpful to think about “monsters” beyond these knee-jerk images. Ever since the 1990s, humanities scholars have been paying close attention to “monstrous” bodies in literature: characters whose appearance challenges common ideas about what’s normal.
RELIGION
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Psalms, Hymns, and Spiritual Songs: A Christian Home

I have been writing these hymn commentaries for about seven years, now, and I have tried to present interesting and edifying illustrations, stories about the faith and struggles of the authors, or the importance of the hymns in church history. This hymn does none of that. This is the most difficult hymn commentary I have ever written.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dante Alighieri
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

God brings light from the darkness

Have you ever seen something in the Bible you never noticed before?. That happened to me awhile back. I was reading the part where God created the heavens and the earth. It’s found in the book of Genesis in the Bible. It talks about God saying, “Let there be...
RELIGION
Upworthy

Man shows how to pronounce Zulu clicks in a fascinating video

Such beautiful complexity. Two years ago, Sakhile Dube of "Safari and Surf" in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province, created a mesmerizing video where he explains and teaches the click sounds found in the languages of the Nguni people. You may have heard these sounds before in the film “The Gods Must...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Heavy Music#God#American
TheConversationAU

The wonders and terrors of modern technology evoke the ancient concept of the sublime, and present us with a choice

In recent weeks the world has been awed by the first series of colour images to emerge from the James Webb Space Telescope. A celestial concert, the images of swirling galaxies and conflagrations of gas presented an unprecedented view of the early cosmos. US President Joe Biden spoke of the images as a “reminder that America can do big things” and that there is “nothing beyond our capacity”. But what is it about images of the cosmos that engage our fascination? Read more: A...
JOE BIDEN
Kerrang

Album review: Imperial Triumphant – Spirit Of Ecstasy

Where do you go to when your last album featured a barbershop quartet ushering in a twisted slab of metallic Atomic Age noise like an outtake from an X-rated piece of Fallout DLC? Easy: you recruit smooth jazz legend Kenny G to add saxophone licks to a song called Merkurius Gilded that sounds like a grandiose sci-fi rock opera bleeding into your ears through a rift to another dimension.
ROCK MUSIC
TheConversationAU

How early Australian fairy tales displaced Aboriginal people with mythical creatures and fantasies of empty land

Content warning: this article contains reference to racist depictions of Aboriginal Australians. Most of us grew up reading fairy tales adapted from the European tradition: stories of kings, queens and princesses set in palaces and forests, such as Cinderella, Snow White, Beauty and the Beast. But what about the history of Australian fairy tales? Australia’s vast distances, deserts, harsh temperatures, deadly wildlife, and the ongoing cultures of Aboriginal Australians made the country a complicated fit for fairy tales. Indeed, few tales by Australian authors were published until the late 19th century. These early Australian fairy tales mythologised aspects of the country’s...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Mic

Racism as the monster: A history of Black horror

Common stereotypes about Black people in Hollywood movies can be traced back to the early nineteenth century. Black people were usually presented as either servile or monsters, and in terms of horror films, even the concept of zombies began as a metaphor for slavery. “Look at the way voodoo and...
ENTERTAINMENT
architizer.com

“The Hand of God” is a Love Letter to Classic Neapolitan Architecture

Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. “The owl of Minerva flies at dusk.” When GWF Hegel wrote this in the preface to his book Elements of the Philosophy of Right, he was speaking of the study of history, arguing that historians are useless when it comes to understanding the present. The significance of major events is never really understood until years later when historians are able to see how the pieces fit into a general pattern. The same can be said of our own lives. The experiences we regard as especially significant likely did not make sense to us when we were living through them. Most of us have moments we wish we could relive — moments that our past selves failed to appreciate. It Is impossible to look back on such times without a tinge of pain.
VISUAL ART
Outsider.com

Bear Grylls Breaks Down What it Means to be an Outsider: ‘The Greatest People in the World are Always Outsiders’ (Exclusive)

“The true Outsiders have the most inclusive hearts,” Bear Grylls offers ahead of Running Wild‘s return to National Geographic. “Adventure is truly a state of mind.” Wise words to live by from entertainment’s premiere adventurist and self-professed Outsider, Bear Grylls. A staple of Hollywood’s outdoors ethos for two decades running, Bear has hosted a slew of wildly successful survival-based series. Running Wild alone is six seasons in with a seventh on the way. This longevity is precisely why he and the show’s NatGeo crew chose to mix things up for Season 7, adding The Challenge as a title tagline.
CELEBRITIES
Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
686
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy