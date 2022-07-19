Two Chinese-born New Yorkers are charged with funneling foreign money to Trump's 2020 campaign in $27million scam that promised green cards, access to politicians and creation of 'Chinese Disneyland' in upstate NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Cry harder": House GOP ridiculed for deleted "heresy" tweet during Jan. 6 hearing
The House Republican caucus attempted to distract during Thursday's Jan. 6 select committee primetime hearing — and it did not go well for them. Republicans have sought to claim the evidence against Trump by former White House officials is "hearsay" or second-hand information. But after lashing out at former...
americanmilitarynews.com
US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out
If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
Mother who claims her daughter was 'ignored' by Sesame Street's Rosita because they are black is an 'anti-racism trainer' and friends with AOC: Threatens to sue as theme park bows to woke mob and vows to introduce racial bias training
A mom who claims her black child was 'ignored' by a costumed character at Sesame Place amusement park is a self-proclaimed 'anti-racism trainer' who is friends with left-leaning politicians such as AOC and Elizabeth Warren. The fuming mother, identified as Philadelphia social activist Leslie Mac, has since retained an attorney...
Remembering their favorite customer: Ivana Trump's favorite NYC restaurant pays moving tribute by leaving her favorite table empty and covered with flowers as she is laid to rest
Ivana Trump's favorite New York restaurant left her preferred table empty and covered with flowers to pay tribute as she was laid to rest. Italian restaurant Nello, located just blocks from Ivana's Upper East Side townhouse, covered the socialite's favorite table with candles and red carnations Wednesday. A giant red...
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
'Terminate that Muppet': Attorney for two black girls 'ignored' by 'racist' Sesame Street's Rosita says 'this is not about money' as he demands Philly theme park pays their mental health bills: Says 30 others want to sue
The attorney representing the family of two young girls he claims were ignored by a Sesame Place actor dressed as Rosita is calling for the performer to be fired. B'Ivory Lamarr, the family's attorney on Wednesday rejected the firm's explanation that the costume prevented the actor from seeing the two girls, calling it 'bogus.'
Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes
As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
Australia's notorious Hells Angels bikie gang is getting a massive $78k payday after an online retailer sold products using its logo WITHOUT permission
Melbourne-based online retailer Redbubble has been ordered to pay $78,000 to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club after it sold items displaying the bikie club's logo without obtaining permission. Redbubble is an online marketplace which provides a platform for users to upload images to be printed on merchandise including stickers, mugs,...
Steve Bannon's defense tells federal court his January 6 contempt of Congress charge was purely political and prosecutors say Trump advisor thinks he's 'above the law' as he his trial begins
Opening statements in the criminal contempt of Congress trial against Steve Bannon wrapped up Tuesday with prosecutors arguing Bannon did not show up for testimony in the Jan. 6 investigation because he decided he was 'above the law.'. Bannon's attorney Evan Corcoran, meanwhile, argued that the former White House aide...
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
'My God what have we done': Original logbook revealing 'Enola Gay' co-pilot's tragic words after nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 sells for £450,000
A logbook featuring a first-hand account of the nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War has sold for more than £450,000. The devastating attack on the city in August 1945 caused the deaths of up to 130,000 Japanese men, women and children.
Mother loses $4,500 in a sophisticated text message scam from someone pretending to be her daughter: 'Everyone's just got to be so careful'
A mother had $4,500 stolen from her by a scammer who pretended to be her son asking for money. Australian woman Jan Lenton received a message on WhatsApp from who she thought was her son, telling her his phone had broken and that this was his new number and he needed some extra cash.
Divided we stand: Colourised photo shows black US servicewomen who were sent to Birmingham to tackle huge backlog of undelivered mail in WWII... but kept segregated from their white comrades
Lined up in their crisp green uniforms, black members of the US Women's Army Corps are seen at their base in Birmingham in the final year of the Second World War. Many of the women betray a look of fear on their faces as their commanding officer inspects them. The...
Disney worker says resort is becoming 'the world of woke and indoctrination' and 'majority' of staff oppose move to scrap 'fairy godmothers' for gender neutral 'apprentices' at dress up salons
A Disney World employee, who is now running for a seat in Congress in Florida went on national television to sound off about how the land 'Where Dreams Come True,' is now becoming the 'world of wokeness and indoctrination.'. Jose Castillo, who is running as a Republican, appeared on Fox...
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Russia's crude deliveries to China and India have plunged 30% from their wartime peak as concerns mount that Asia can't fully absorb Moscow's shrinking oil market
Crude flows from Russia to Asia hit their lowest four-week average in nearly four months in the lead-up to July 15.
Documents Show DHS Tracks Smartphones Across the Country
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Recently released documents show in new detail how parts of the Department of Homeland Security have been using surveillance tools built on smartphone location data as part of investigations across the United States, including in multiple field offices and for a variety of different crimes.
'Look, the border is secure': Alejandro Mayorkas makes stunning claim with more than 200,000 migrants passing every month for three months, the most crossings in a year in history and as DC and New York say they are feeling the strain'
The Biden administration continues to assure that the southern border is 'secure' despite record-setting numbers of illegal crossings and proliferation of the crisis over the last few months. 'Look, the border is secure,' Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Matorkas insisted during remarks at the Aspen Security Forum in...
Fewer servicemen and veterans are likely to recommend a career in uniform, as fears of going broke, hungry and 'woke culture' claims leave world's top military with its worst recruitment crisis since the 1970s
The number of veterans, service members and their spouses who recommend a career in uniform has dropped sharply these past two years, with hunger, hardship, woke culture and the Afghanistan pullout being blamed for a recruitment crisis. Research from the Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) found that the number of...
