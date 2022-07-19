ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Chinese-born New Yorkers are charged with funneling foreign money to Trump's 2020 campaign in $27million scam that promised green cards, access to politicians and creation of 'Chinese Disneyland' in upstate NY

Two New Yorkers were charged with running a $27 million investment scam that leveraged their attendance at a Trump fundraiser by promising foreign investor green cards, access to US politicians and investment returns. Sherry Li (pictured), 50, and Lianbo 'Mike' Wang (bottom right corner), 45, were accused of illegally using funds from Chinese and Singaporean investors to donate $600,000 in to then-President Donald Trump 's re-election campaign in 2017.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZWrD_0glfUM7N00
Prosecutors allege the pair showcased political connections as they sought funds to build a China-themed park - which Li (left) referred to as 'Chinese Disneyland' - in upstate New York. They raised $27 million in investments, but never completed the project, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Brooklyn that was unsealed Monday and obtained by DailyMail.com. Li and Wang, both naturalized American citizens originally from China, were arrested in Long Island on charges of conspiracy to defraud the US, as well as wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. Their lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqDYo_0glfUM7N00
Prosecutors said Li and Wang lured more than 150 victims, most of whom lived outside of the US, into investing in their fictitious project - which never even got close to approval - and then used the funds for personal expenses. The duo obtained about $27 million through their scheme - $16.5 million of which was from individuals looking to take advantage of the EB-5 visa program, which offers possible permanent residency to investors who contribute $500,000 or more in new businesses located in high-unemployment or rural areas. None of those investors ever received their promised green cards and the duo instead used the swindled funds on vacations, clothing, jewelry, housing and upscale meals. Pictured: Fake progress photos of 'Chinese Disneyland' sent to investors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FyToh_0glfUM7N00
An additional $11 million was provided by investors who were promised they would see significant financial gain when Li and Wang's company went public. Prosecutors allege the public offering never materialized. Similarly, the pair raised funds for their Thompson Educational Center, a 'multiphase' project that was scaled down version of 'Chinese Disneyland' - which was supposed to house an amusement park, college and homes. The Thompson Educational Center was instead a $150 million complex featuring college classroom buildings, a sports facility, student activity centers and a half-dozen dorm buildings. The pair allegedly paid for architect plans and minor construction work, but never got far on the project. They lied about having obtained necessary zoning approvals and even provided investors with progress photos of an entirely different construction site.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WN1Iq_0glfUM7N00
Prosecutors claim the pair also acted as 'straw donors' for foreign national 'to unlawfully contribute to campaigns supporting U.S. politicians and political committees.' 'Among other things, Li and Wang promised foreign nationals access to U.S. political events and politicians in exchange for a fee,' the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York stated. In one instance, the duo charged 12 foreign nationals $93,00 each for admission to a June 2017 Trump fundraiser and then made a $600,000 donation in their own names to the committee that hosted the event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3CfB_0glfUM7N00
U.S. campaign finance laws bar foreigners from contributing to political candidates. 'Li, Wang and their foreign national guests attended the June 28, 2017 Fundraiser and took photographs with the then-President of the United States,' prosecutors allege. The duo then reportedly used a photograph taken at the event (pictured), which showed Li smiling with Trump and then-first lady Melania Trump, to solicit investments. Li used a Chinese national's funds to make donations to other committees that enabled her to attend campaign events in October 2017, including a dinner with Trump, the complaint states.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbFNN_0glfUM7N00
There's no indication that Li and Wang received anything more than fundraiser face time with then-president in exchange for their financial contributions. A spokeswoman and a lawyer for Trump, who was not accused of wrongdoing, did not reply to requests for comment. Li also donated more than $36,000 to the Republican National Convention in 2016, shortly before Trump won the presidential election, USA Today reported. She issued news releases touting her attendance at his January 2017 inauguration and documented her attendance using language such as: 'a black-tie inaugural ball, an invitation-only reception to honor White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and a pre-inaugural dinner with “select Cabinet appointees … to have an intimate policy discussion.”' Pictured: The complaint and affidavit in support of an arrest warrant against Sherry Xue Li and Lianbo "Mike" Wang.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8ufv_0glfUM7N00
Another press release read: 'Together we can build a better, stronger and healthier community and "Make America Great Again!"' The accused scammer also allegedly contributed $55,000 to the campaign of New York's then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, in 2014. That same year she donated $47,000 to an election committee whose goal was to keep a Republican majority in the House of Representatives. Li and Wang are currently being held without bail after having made their first court appearance Monday, The Washington Post reported.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zql0M_0glfUM7N00
They were hit with charges of wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the United States by obstructing the Federal Election Commission’s administration of campaign finance laws. While they weren't asked to enter a plea, Wang - through an interpreter - said: 'I did not do this thing.' Prosecutors allege the duo poses 'significant flight risks' because of the seriousness of their accused crimes and their long standing ties and travel to China, which does not have an extradition treaty with the US. Wang and Li, who identify as business partners, are said to live together in Long Island's Oyster Bay neighborhood with several of Li's family members, including her 15-year-old son.

