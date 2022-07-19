Two Chinese-born New Yorkers are charged with funneling foreign money to Trump's 2020 campaign in $27million scam that promised green cards, access to politicians and creation of 'Chinese Disneyland' in upstate NY

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO