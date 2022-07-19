ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a mom – 15 things I always buy at Walmart which are a winner with my kids

By Stephanie Harper
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
ONE mom just revealed a list of 15 things she buys for her kids during Walmart shopping trips.

Lisa Tanner told Insider she’s been shopping at Walmart for 20 years, and she now knows which go-to items are worthwhile.

Lisa Tanner shares the list of her favorite, affordable Walmart purchases Credit: Getty

Generic Bagged Cereal

Cereal is an easy breakfast option for families who don’t have a lot of time in the mornings.

Lisa says: “The large bags of generic cereal from Walmart are easy to store when they're not opened.

“Then we put them in a plastic container so they don't turn stale.”

Typical bags of cereal cost anywhere from $3 – $5.

Pictsweet Farms Vegetables

Frozen vegetables from Pictsweet Farms are a great option as a dinner side.

“The diced vegetables cook up quickly in a pan with a bit of hot oil.

“Once cooked, they're the perfect base for spaghetti sauce, chili, stew, and so many other recipes.”

Lisa advises using half a bag per meal and says that one full bag costs $3.94.

Twin Pops

Frozen treats are a great way to keep temperatures low on days with warmer weather.

Lisa says: “I almost always keep a bag of inexpensive Twin Pops in my freezer.”

An 18-pack of popsicles costs $2.57.

Lisa thinks Banquet Brown'N Serve Sausage Links from Walmart are amazing Credit: Walmart

Banquet Brown'N Serve Sausage Links

Sausage links are one of the best food items to be added to a breakfast plate.

“My kids like to wrap toast around these sausage links to make a portable breakfast,” Lisa explains.

A 2-pound bag of sausages costs $5.98.

Frozen Okra

Breakfast smoothies can instantly become way healthier when frozen okra is added to the mix.

Lisa says: “When blended long enough, the okra helps to thicken the drink and give it a great texture.”

It costs $3.94 for a 28-ounce bag.

Clorox Laundry Sanitizer is another brilliant purchase, Lisa says Credit: Walmart

Clorox Laundry Sanitizer

Clorox Laundry Sanitizer can save so much time when it comes to washing your kids' clothing.

“Before I found Clorox's Laundry Sanitizer, I almost always had to wash stinky clothes twice.

“Now, I add a bit of this to the cycle, and when it's done, nothing smells — total game-changer.”

It costs $8.98 for an 80-ounce bottle.

Lisa approves of the Sugar-Free Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa from Walmart Credit: Walmart

Sugar-Free Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa

Hot cocoa is considered a delicious drink to sip on year-round — but it usually has tons of sugar.

Lisa says: “Brands like Swiss Miss make living sugar-free much more sustainable.”

Eight pouches cost $2.24.

Crushed Red Pepper

Plenty of people consider crushed red pepper the perfect ingredient to add to pizza.

“In addition to red-pepper flakes, there are also Italian herbs, garlic and onion, and garlic and cheese,” Lisa explains.

A four-pack of seasonings costs $4.98.

Hunt’s Ketchup is always on Lisa's Walmart shopping list Credit: Walmart

Hunt’s Ketchup

Hunt’s Ketchup is a popular condiment for hotdogs, chicken nuggets, and more.

Lisa says: “Several of my kids like ketchup. They like it so much that when we run out, it's almost a tragedy.”

A 2-pound bottle costs $2.72.

Mae Ploy Sweet-Chili Sauce

“Whenever I cook rice, Mae Ploy sweet-chili sauce comes out of the cupboard.

“My kids enjoy the slightly spicy flavor it adds,” Lisa explains.

It costs $1.97 for a 12-ounce bottle.

Welch’s Jam

“I like that the big containers of Welch's jam come in a plastic jar.

“When my kids make their own sandwiches, I don't have to worry about them dropping glass and having it shatter into a million pieces,” Lisa says.

It will cost you $3.84 for a 27-ounce jar.

Lisa's family eats sugar-free chocolate, which she finds at Walmart Credit: Walmart

Sugar-Free Chocolate

Some grocery stores don’t sell sugar-free options when it comes to candy brands, but Walmart certainly does.

Lisa says: “Thankfully, Walmart carries several tasty sugar-free options. I think Reese's cups are the best.”

Sugar-free bags of chocolate cost around $11 per bag.

Flour

In terms of baking desserts like muffins and bread, flour is a necessary ingredient.

Lisa uses unbleached flour from Walmart which she finds for $1.56 per bag.

Goldfish crackers are an ideal snack Lisa always finds when shopping at Walmart Credit: Walmart

Goldfish Crackers

Goldfish crackers are a great addition to school lunches.

Lisa says: “I also keep a bag full of these cute crackers in the diaper bag.

“That way if the baby fusses when we're out and about, I have a quick snack to pass out.”

It costs $6.98 for a 30-ounce box.

Lily’s Sugar-Free Chocolate Chips

Although there are different chocolate chip brands to try, Lisa loves Lily’s.

“The chocolate melts in your mouth and has a nice texture. I also haven't noticed any strange aftertastes,” she says describing it.

It will cost you $4.98 for a 7-ounce bag.

