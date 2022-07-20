ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Freedom Car Wash Express employees feel the heat, say they face up to 120° inside tunnel

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago

TULSA, Okla. — Tank Cornwell works at Freedom Car Wash Express near 21st and Harvard.

Tuesday was a hot day for the car wash employees to be working.

“Maybe about 120 (degrees),” Cornwell said.

On 2022′s hottest day so far, employees noted temperatures can get dangerously high inside the car wash’s tunnel.

“In the tunnel is about 120 degrees, sometimes 130,” he said.

This happens when the car engines come inside the tunnel and mix with the exterior heat. Somehow it makes standing outside a cooler option.

“It is pretty cool outside,” Cornwell said. “I would say it’s about 110-117 degrees.”

FOX23 brought a thermometer inside the tunnel to test. Outside, the thermometer registered around 110°.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24E4ga_0glfTxN700
Tulsa Freedom Car Wash Express employees feel the heat, say they face up to 120° inside tunnel

But inside the tunnel, the thermometer read between 124° and 128°.

There isn’t much time for a break for Cornwell and his associates on a hot day.

“Because the next car is in, so it’s maybe a second or two [for breaks between cars],” he explained.

He said they washed 400 in constant heat Tuesday.

“When you are outside, it is hot because when the cars and the motors are constantly moving, the heat is brutal,” he said.

The motors kept the tires moving and the water and tips from customers keep guys like Tank cleaning.

“They are pretty on us about drinking water,” Cornwell said. “I have had about six [bottles of water].”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Intense heat in Tulsa affecting pool chemicals

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma summers can get incredibly hot. Tuesday is forecasted to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temps possibly getting to 110 degrees. If cooling off in the pool is part of your plans today, experts are warning of a danger possibly lurking in your backyard. Pool operators say it's now so hot and has been for several consecutive days, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance in many swimming pools.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Cars
News On 6

Tulsa Police Share Details On How Officers Work Amid The Extreme Heat

The extreme heat is taking a toll on first responders and adding more challenges to an already demanding job for firefighters, EMSA workers and police. Tulsa Police say it can get miserably hot for officers out in the field, especially when wearing all of their gear, but officers say they have a job to do and have to fight through it.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Vehicles#The Cars#Car Engines#Tank Cornwell#Freedom Car Wash Express#Harvard
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

EMSA Warns People To Stay Inside During Dangerous Heat

It’s dangerously hot and our Oklahoma Weather Experts say it’s only going to get hotter. EMSA is warning people to stay inside if they can to avoid the extreme heat. Monday is the 18th day of the Heat Alert issued by EMSA, and paramedics tell News On 6 that more than 50 people have gone to the hospital because the extreme heat made them sick.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire spreads to north Tulsa landfill

TULSA, Okla. — A large grass fire is spreading to a landfill in north Tulsa. The landfill is located near U.S. Highway 75 and East 56th Street North. Flames can easily be seen from a mile away. This is a developing story. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Emergency Crews Respond To Wreck At Tulsa Intersection

Emergency crews responded to a wreck in Tulsa on Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened at the intersection of North Peoria Avenue and East Apache Street, where a pickup truck collided into a trash truck. The pickup truck driver was transported to a hospital by EMSA, according to TFD. The cause...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New cooling station opening in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A new cooling station is opening Wednesday at Expo Square in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency said the south end of the Fair Meadows Simulcast Building at Expo Square will open as a cooling center beginning Wednesday morning. It’s located near East 21st Street and South Yale Avenue.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
moderncampground.com

Lazydays Completes Acquisition of Dave’s Claremore RV

In a move that expands its Oklahoma presence, Lazydays RV announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Dave’s Claremore RV. Lazydays’ latest acquisition is located in Claremore, Oklahoma, near Tulsa on historic Route 66 and Interstate 44. The purchase makes the company’s fifth acquired or greenfield...
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

Vandal Shatters Front Door Of Tulsa Family Dollar, Police Say

Tulsa Police say someone used a water valve cover to shatter the front door of a Family Dollar store early Wednesday morning. According to police, it happened near North Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road. Police say it happened around 2 a.m. and officers do not believe anything was stolen...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
69K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy