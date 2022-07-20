Crews battle hay fire on Hwy 38 in Drain

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man drowned Wednesday (July 20) night in Waldo Lake, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reported. The sheriff's office received a call that someone was missing and had possibly drowned at 7:51 p.m. The sheriff's office says deputies along with Search and Rescue personnel were enroute when they learned that the male had been found unconscious in the water by bystanders on scene.

