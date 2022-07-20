Crews battle hay fire on Hwy 38 in Drain

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man drowned Wednesday (July 20) night in Waldo Lake, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reported. The sheriff's office received a call that someone was missing and had possibly drowned at 7:51 p.m. The sheriff's office says deputies along with Search and Rescue personnel were enroute when they learned that the male had been found unconscious in the water by bystanders on scene.
DRAIN, Ore. — The 100th North Douglas County Fair is happening Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24 at the Drain Civic Center and Methodist Church. The fair runs Friday, July 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos County District Attorney says two police officers were justified when they shot and killed a murder suspect in June. Coos Bay Police officer Detective Aaron Whittenberg and Coos County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Dan Henthorne shot and killed 37-year-old Matthew Tyler Michel on June 14.
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is once again asking the public for information and video footage that may help them locate Kendra Hanks, missing since July 8. Hanks was reported missing on Friday, July 8, 2022, by her family after she didn't arrive home from her...
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that a man making suicide-by-cop statements while advancing on officers with a knife surrendered "after more than an hour of outstanding work" of crisis negotiations. On July 17 at 11:11 p.m. a Eugene Police officer was dispatched to a domestic dispute in the...
EUGENE, Ore. — 26 cats were hoarded and then abandoned in an apartment in Eugene recently. Law enforcement rescued the cats and then took them to Greenhill Humane Society for care. Greenhill tells us all 26 cats were left in inhumane conditions and exposed to ringworm, which is a...
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Fair opens this coming Wednesday. But there's one thing to remember before heading to the fair: Organizers are asking you to pack any belongings with you in clear bags before entering. It was a scary scene the fair last year when gun shots...
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Hospital (OSH) campuses are making changes after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved a revised Corrective Action Plan. The plan came after an inspection found a slew of problems at the Junction City facility including issues with patient escapes and patient-to-patient violence.
EUGENE, Ore. — The World Athletics Championships aren't the only thing cooking in Eugene. A former Olympian and New York chef is offering his talents to serve dinner to athletes and visitors in town. He's serving nightly at Whitburger in Eugene. Chef Michael Stember is chopping up some delicious...
The community is honoring University of Oregon football tight end Spencer Webb, who died in a swimming accident last week. Webb’s family, friends, and other community members are gathering at Autzen Stadium Thursday night to honor his legacy. Webb was an athletic pass catcher and a ferocious blocker on...
EUGENE, Ore. — As the Lane County Fair gets started, don't forget about all that great yummy fair food. Corndogs, popcorn, candy apples, and all your other fair food favorites from previous years are back, alongside some tasty new additions. One vendor is featuring something inspired by a very...
COOS BAY, Ore. — Young athletes without the means are getting to lace up brand new running shoes, and Coos Bay's homeless community members are pursuing a better future in a comfortable place to begin that journey. It's all thanks to grants from Advanced Health. The Coordinated Care Organization...
COOS BAY, Ore. — Bay Area Hospital's Kids' Hope Center brings the message of confidence to the Coos Bay Farmers Market. The Kids' Hope Center serves as a safe place for child abuse victims and their families as children process traumatic memories. The center has a library of free...
As Oregon takes center stage hosting the World Athletics Championships, the University of Oregon, USA Track and Field, and World Athletics are taking the opportunity to raise awareness about gender equity globally within track and field. To put it simply, these panelists want more women to have a seat at...
Comments / 0