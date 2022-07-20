ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clarksville Montgomery County School System school board members voted no on two charter school applications during Tuesday night’s board meeting.

Mayor Jim Durrett on how F&M Bank Arena started, plus parting advice for next county mayor | AUDIO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Mayor Jim Durrett is preparing to leave office after two terms leading Montgomery County Government. This week, in Part 2 of a 2-part episode, Durrett joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to share more details about how the F&M Bank Arena started, along with other county accomplishments, and some advice for the next mayor.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#School Teachers#High School#Clarksville#The School Board#Ace
Beating the Heat in Sumner County

This summer has been a hot one! Sumner County has many different amenities to beat the heat this summer. The pools are open for the 2022 season, and they are ready for you to bring the fun! Between Old Hickory Lake and the many public swimming pools in the area, there is something for everyone!
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Austin Peay State University Offers In-State Tuition to Military-Affiliated Students

APSU is now offering in-state tuition rates to all U.S. military-affiliated students, making the school the only Tennessee university to do so. This move includes active-duty military personnel, veterans, reservists, National Guard members, and eligible family members. The school is also reducing the cost of its military student, graduate-level tuition...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
New police station coming to Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Franklin is getting a new police station, and it is a change that has been in the works for a few years. “We have been talking about this new police station for about three years now, where the police station is currently located, it was designed to take care of about 12 of 12 policemen,” said Mayor Larry Dixon.
FRANKLIN, KY
Teachers recount trauma while working for Oliver Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was accused of bringing a loaded handgun to Oliver Middle School back in April, and teachers claim the way the school administration handled it put their lives at risk. It was the last straw for some. we talked to five teachers Monday. One still...
NASHVILLE, TN
Brentwood doctor who operated Smyrna clinic convicted following trial

A Brentwood doctor who operated Absolute Medical Care (AMC) clinic in Smyrna has been found guilty of 12 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance following a jury trial. As previously reported, 54-year-old Hau T. La was indicted by a Federal grand jury earlier this year on 16 counts...
BRENTWOOD, TN
'We're going in:' Nashville police tells principals they would stop school shooters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department leadership let Metro school principals know they're ready in case the worst happens this school year. The reassurance comes after a scathing report saying police in Uvalde, Texas, showed "egregious poor decision making" during the school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, with police waiting more than an hour to engage the shooter.
NASHVILLE, TN
UPDATE: Blippi event closed to further attendees after hitting capacity, traffic locks up roads in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Blippi fans have packed the roads of south Clarksville trying to get to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for his appearance this afternoon. At 4 p.m., traffic to Liberty Park was backed up on the Bypass to Kings Bluff, on Cumberland Drive past Crossland Avenue, and on Riverside Drive all the way to McGregor Park. Southbound traffic was also backed up on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at the College Street bridge.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – Nearly 30 teachers have resigned from a Nashville middle school in the last year. Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver Middle School. Many cited poor leadership and communication, while some also claim the school does not follow proper safety protocols, specifically during lockdowns.
NASHVILLE, TN
LifePoint Church (Clarksville, TN)

Evangel University, the national university of the Assemblies of God located in Springfield, Missouri, partners with LifePoint Church to provide affordable and accredited online degree programs to prepare you for a life of service in a wide variety of career fields. This faith-based private education will allow you to stay close to home while developing practical skills.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
COVID-19 surges with new variant; Williamson has 138 COVID hospitalizations at present

COVID-19 is surging throughout the United States again with what is being considered the most transmissible variant so far. The surge, which is in part due to the highly transmissible new variant, BA.5, is heavily affecting southern states. According to expert data reported in an article by The New York Times, hospitalizations across the U.S. have climbed by 20 percent in the last two weeks with more than 40,000 people in hospitals diagnosed with having coronavirus.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Manna Cafe to hold back-to-school giveaway July 30

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manna Café Clothing Ministry is hosting a Back-to-School Giveaway at the Manna Parking lot (605 Providence Blvd.) on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This Back-to-School Giveaway will have clothing and school supplies available for children and parents in need, household items,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee state rep. charged with theft in Nashville, records show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris (D-Memphis) was charged July 15 on charges of stealing property from his ex-boyfriend, according to records from Metro Nashville Police. The complainant told police he noticed several electronics and home furnishings missing from the apartment, including a Macbook Air, Playstation 5, Airmax...
NASHVILLE, TN

