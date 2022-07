Greetings from the Burgh, where my air conditioning has broken and my landlords are taking a week to repair it. Donate to help us buy some fans for Payday HQ. Last month, workers at a Chipotle location in Augusta, Maine launched the company’s first-ever union. Now, the company is closing that location permanently, claiming that they are unable to staff the location.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO