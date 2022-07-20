ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at the White House

By Maegan Vazquez
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjasy_0glfSBTo00
US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden welcome Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska to the White House in Washington, DC, on July, 19. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska is at the White House on Tuesday to privately meet with first lady Jill Biden and take part in a larger bilateral meeting with American officials.

Zelenska was greeted at the White House by President Joe Biden and Jill Biden. The President handed a large bouquet of flowers to Zelenska when she got out of the car and the two first ladies hugged.

According to the White House, the first ladies “will discuss the United States’ continued support for the government of Ukraine and its people as they defend their democracy and cope with the significant human impacts of Russia’s war, which will be felt for years to come.”

Zelenska will first attend a private meeting with Biden, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Deputy Administrator of the US Agency for International Development Isobel Coleman, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Toria Nuland and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

During the bilateral meeting, the White House says, the first ladies “will discuss how the United States can continue to alleviate suffering through support and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people, and the need to hold accountable those responsible for war crimes and other atrocities.”

Biden and Zelenska first met in person in May, when Biden made a stealth trip to Ukraine. The first ladies had been in communication prior to their meeting, which was the first time Zelenska emerged from hiding since the start of the Russian invasion in February. During their one-hour closed meeting, Zelenska shared with Biden her concerns for the emotional health of Ukrainian children.

In opening remarks to welcome Zelenska to the White House, Biden recalled that visit.

“When I came back, one of the things that I said was you cannot go into a war zone and come back and not feel the sorrow and pain of the people that I met,” Biden said in the Blue Room alongside other US officials.

“You asked me then to talk about mental health issues, and so, I came back and I talked to my team,” she continued. “I think you received my letter about what we’re doing to help with mental health for the mothers and the children who have really suffered such tragedy and the atrocities, and so I’ve been working on it. The team has been working on it.”

Biden said each of the agencies in the room would tell Zelenska what they had specifically been working on to address her concerns.

Zelenska is in Washington this week to highlight the human cost of Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine. She met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power on Monday, and is scheduled to deliver remarks to members of Congress on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Monday that Blinken, in the meeting, “emphasized the United States’ comprehensive and enduring commitment to support Ukraine’s victory in Russia’s unjust and unprovoked war.” Blinken and Zelenska also “spoke about the immense and growing human costs of Russia’s full-scale invasion.”

Zelenska’s visit to the White House comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired several high ranking officials from Ukraine’s intelligence agency, the SBU.

Among those sacked is the deputy head of the SBU, Volodymyr Horbenko. Zelensky also sacked the heads of the regional offices in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Zakarpattia and Zhytomyr.

Zelensky also recently suspended the head of the SBU, Ivan Bakanov, and filed a resolution with the Ukrainian parliament for his dismissal, launching an investigation into the presence of Russian collaborators among the ranks of his organization.

While the thrust of the Russian offensive in Ukraine is focused on the Donbas region, Zelenska’s visit focused the human cost of the war also comes as missile attacks have picked up in southern Ukraine.

Nataliya Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South, said that six Russian Kalibr missiles had hit a village in Odesa region, striking residential buildings close to a school and a cultural center. Six people had been injured.

Humeniuk alsop said the Russians were using civilians as human shields, “as well as to keep them in that territory for the so-called referendum.”

“The occupiers are gradually releasing people in the direction of Zaporizhzhia,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Jill Biden has company on trip to Spain

U.S. first lady Jill Biden has some company on a trip to Spain: two of her granddaughters. Biden opened the visit to Madrid on Monday by meeting with Queen Letizia at the Palacio de la Zarzuela. They later toured the headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer. The first lady is an advocate for research into a cancer cure. She lost her adult son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015. Several of her girlfriends also succumbed to breast cancer.She arrived in Madrid on Sunday, before President Joe Biden, who is set to arrive Tuesday to attend the annual NATO...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Olena Zelenska
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#First Ladies#Russia#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ukrainian#American#The White House#United Nations
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
NBC News

Biden pitches Democrats on Biden for president in 2024

WASHINGTON — At fundraisers and on the sidelines of events in recent weeks, Joe Biden has been selling Democrats — on Joe Biden for 2024. It’s an unusual sales pitch reflecting an unusual political moment: the nation’s oldest sitting president, with a weakened political standing, grappling with questions in his own party about whether he will, or even should, run for another term, shaped by the prospect of a rematch against Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Mexico’s president walks all over Biden, again

First, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led a successful boycott of President Joe Biden’s Summit of the Americas. Then he lectured Biden, in the White House, for over half an hour, on Biden’s failed energy, immigration, and drug policies. Now Lopez Obrador is openly mocking Biden’s effort...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

Jet-lagged dinners and Biden's gift to the Middle East

JERUSALEM — President JOE BIDEN had different plans for engaging the Middle East. But the world has a way of intervening. Since the beginning of his administration, he’s sought to downgrade the importance of the region so as not to wade into intractable problems such as the brokering of a two-state solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians. And in a sign that he was planning to conduct Middle East diplomacy differently than his predecessors, he pledged to end the United States’ customary snugness with Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist JAMAL KHASHOGGI, a U.S. resident.
POTUS
The Independent

US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy