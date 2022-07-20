Study says NY is safest state for teen drivers, but risks still exist

The summer months usually see an uptick in crashes involving young drivers, but a new report provides a silver lining to teens in New York.

New York has been rated as the safest state for teen drivers in the country, according to a recent WalletHub study .

The Empire State had the third-fewest teen driver fatalities per teen population out of all 50 states.

Analyst John Kiernan says a lot of the reason New York teen drivers do better in the study is because they have more options.

"The main concentrations of people in New York state have a lot of goof public transportation," Kiernan says. "A lot of people just don't drive a lot at all so that takes a lot of the riskiest teen drivers off the road."

Motor vehicle accidents are the second leading cause of deaths among 16- to 19-year-olds.

Teens tell News 12 that they know the potential dangers on the road.

"The further I get away - the more scared I get," says 19-year-old Brian Halstead.

The owner of All Car Driving School in Hicksvlle, Kumar Day, says practice makes perfect. His school provides 50 hours of driving training, including 15 hours of sunset driving.

"I recommend the parents drive with them in all kinds of weather, especially bad weather," Day says. "Sun glare, night driving, challenging weather."

Residents also say they are concerned about distracted driving among young people.

Experts also say just because a teenager gets their license doesn't mean they're in the clear. They say the risk of getting into an accident is highest right after getting your license and stays that way for at least the first two years of driving.