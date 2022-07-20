Police: Tree falls on top of car with man inside in Glen Cove

A tree came crashing down on top of a car with a man inside in Glen Cove Tuesday, police say.

The incident happened on Pearsall Avenue during the afternoon.

Police say a 66-year-old Locust Valley man was sitting in the car having lunch when the tree fell.

The top of the car was crushed with the man trapped inside.

First responders were able to free him a short while later.

News 12 is told the driver hurt his head and shoulder but is expected to be OK.