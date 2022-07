LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the potential for record-setting heat Tuesday, the Salvation Army is providing more resources to help people who may be caught outside. The City of Lubbock’s public health authority, Dr. Ron Cook, says heat exhaustion and heat stroke can have a huge affect on your body. With heat exhaustion, you can feel fatigued, nauseous, dizzy, and have muscle cramps, but heat stroke is when it gets really dangerous.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO