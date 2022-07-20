ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Mayra Flores votes against bill protecting gay marriage

By Gaby Moreno
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – The House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday aimed at protecting marriage equality.

RELATED: House passes bill protecting marriage equality, with 47 GOP members voting ‘yes’

The Respect for Marriage Act passed the House with a 267-157 vote, with 47 Republicans joining all the supporting Democrats present.

The bill provides statutory authority for same-sex and interracial marriages and is a direct response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s call for targeting multiple decisions that protect LGBTQ+ rights.

For federal purposes, the bill would also repeal the provisions that define marriage as between a man and woman, and spouse as a person of the opposite sex, so that all marriage can be valid under state law.

Senate confirms Michelle Childs, possible future Supreme Court pick, to DC Circuit

Local representatives weighed in on the vote as follows:

Mayra Flores (R) 34th District: Nay

Henry Cuellar (D) 28th District: Yea

Vicente Gonzalez (D) 15th District: Yea

ValleyCentral reached out to Rep. Flores for comment but did not hear back prior to the publishing of this article.

The bill is expected to fight an uphill battle in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 234

Isaac Cruz
1d ago

Maybe if the Alphabet people stopped trying to groom our kids and shove their ideologies down our throats they wouldn’t be getting this pushback from the right. We gave them gay marriage and they weren’t happy enough just to go to the courts and do their thing. They wanted to force churches to marry them, force bakeries to make their gay cakes, and are now telling our kids in schools they can choose their genders. How long did you think conservatives would tolerate this before pushing back?

Reply(16)
105
TEXAS FAN
1d ago

My opinion gay couples shouldn’t be married. If they wanna be together thats fine but marriage is something serious snd its in the bible that would be braking Gods laws

Reply(16)
23
Rolando Garzoria
1d ago

It’s a free country until someone votes to stop you from being free. If a congressman does not like gay people she should just not vote on the issue. They should keep their religious beliefs and personal opinions out of politics. They are there to represent all their constituency not just the ones that will keep them in office!

Reply(22)
25
 

