Metro cities struggle as more migrants caught at southern border are bussed in

QAnon and right-wing conspiracies won in Maryland Tuesday night as Dan Cox snagged the GOP nomination for governor. Cox, who is shockingly endorsed by Donald Trump, has made headlines for his attempt to impeach the sitting GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, tweeting during that Capitol riot that Mike Pence was a “traitor,” and organizing buses to Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot, VICE reported. He also was a guest speaker at a truly unhinged QAnon conference in April. The Democratic Governor’s Association even spent $1.6 million in ads for Cox, betting that a Democrat could more easily beat a radical like Cox than a moderate Republican. Hogan has been vocal about his opposition, saying Wednesday through a spokesperson that he will not be casting a vote for Cox in the Nov. 8 election. “Dan Cox, the guy that we were hearing about yesterday, is a Q-Anon whack job who was in favor of calling Mike Pence—my friend, Mike Pence—a traitor when they were talking about hanging him,” Hogan said upon hearing that Trump had endorsed Cox.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO