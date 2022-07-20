ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Metro cities struggle as more migrants caught at southern border are bussed in

By JILLIAN SMITH
foxbaltimore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Some of the migrants taken into custody at the southern border are now being bussed to major metro cities around the country. In Washington, D.C., aid groups say they are overwhelmed by the number of migrants bussed into the city. One official says what started as a couple...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 1

pork chop
1d ago

our jails will be filled with illegals , and prisons will get over populated and bad prisoners will be released,com on mumbles (slow Joe) do u not realize what chain reactions your setting off did u not think of any....thing NM your to slow 😂🤣😂🤣🤦so for every action there is a reaction .

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden throws the Border Patrol under the bus

Two Border Patrol agents tried to help the Texas Department of Public Safety secure the southern border last September. For that crime, President Joe Biden wants them punished. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility released a 500-page report last Friday, summarizing the findings of a 10-month investigation into...
DEL RIO, TX
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
WEKU

Why Maryland Democrats could be poised to elect another Republican governor

In Maryland, registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans more than two to one, but for the past eight years, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has maintained some of the highest approval ratings of any governor in the country. If Hogan's pick, Kelly Schulz, wins the Republican primary contest Tuesday, Democrats face a...
SFGate

Across southern Arizona, a full range of border woes for Biden

YUMA, Ariz. - The young men wearing parkas and sweatshirts appeared out of the darkness around 2 a.m., running for a gap in the border wall and sending up great clouds of dust. "Don't run!" the other migrants shouted in Spanish. "Walk!" the Border Patrol agents yelled. The 15 men,...
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border States#Refugees#Union Station#Fed
Axios

What the growing number of Mexican migrant encounters at the border tells us

The deaths of at least 22 Mexican migrants smuggled in a hot truck last month came as data shows an increase in encounters of U.S. authorities with people from that country. The big picture: As a whole, migrant encounters — which include Border Patrol apprehensions and those who are turned away at ports of entry — have increased sharply over the last few years. The percentage of Mexican encounters, though small, appears to be growing since 2019.
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

‘QAnon Whack Job’ Wins Republican Nomination for Maryland Guv

QAnon and right-wing conspiracies won in Maryland Tuesday night as Dan Cox snagged the GOP nomination for governor. Cox, who is shockingly endorsed by Donald Trump, has made headlines for his attempt to impeach the sitting GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, tweeting during that Capitol riot that Mike Pence was a “traitor,” and organizing buses to Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot, VICE reported. He also was a guest speaker at a truly unhinged QAnon conference in April. The Democratic Governor’s Association even spent $1.6 million in ads for Cox, betting that a Democrat could more easily beat a radical like Cox than a moderate Republican. Hogan has been vocal about his opposition, saying Wednesday through a spokesperson that he will not be casting a vote for Cox in the Nov. 8 election. “Dan Cox, the guy that we were hearing about yesterday, is a Q-Anon whack job who was in favor of calling Mike Pence—my friend, Mike Pence—a traitor when they were talking about hanging him,” Hogan said upon hearing that Trump had endorsed Cox.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore elections judges misplaced 12 thumb drives with results, but most have been found, director says

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's election director reported a dozen thumb drives with results from Tuesday's primary were misplaced, but most of them have been located. Armstead Jones, elections director for the Baltimore City Board of Elections, said staffers have recovered all but three or four.Each ballot scanner has a thumb drive -- no different than the ones people uses in their computers -- to store vote data, and judges are supposed to return the drives at the end of the night.But officials realized several were not turned in. On Wednesday morning about 8 a.m., workers in the board's warehouse started checking all...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile charged in fires, vandalism at Maryland churches

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested and charged after fires and vandalism at two Maryland churches, officials announced Monday. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said the matter is being considered in juvenile court, The Washington Post reported. The incidents occurred July 9 and 10 at two churches on Old Georgetown Road in the North Bethesda area, Piringer said.
Daily Mail

Lone Star State does it alone: Border agents arrest nearly 26,000 migrants at five Texas sectors in less than a week as Gov. Abbott defies Biden and puts them on buses back to the border

Nearly 26,000 migrants were apprehended by Texas-area Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents in under a week, a Monday report states. The figure is the total number of arrests across five regions of the US-Mexico border within the six-day period ending on July 9, according to documents reviewed by Breitbart.
TEXAS STATE
Howard County Times

Howard named the wealthiest county in Maryland, sixth in nation

Howard County is the wealthiest locality in Maryland and the sixth wealthiest nationwide, according to the U.S. News & World Report. The report analyzed median household incomes and ranked the top 15 localities with the highest numbers. Howard County, Maryland’s sixth-largest county with 332,317 residents in the 2020 census, was reported to have a median household income of $124,042.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy