Stockton, CA

Woman killed, teen injured in Stockton shooting near Albany, Astor Drives

By Jose Fabian
 5 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Family identified the woman killed in a Stockton shooting as 21-year-old Quiana Noble.

According to police, there were reports of two people shot just before 6 p.m. near Albany and Astor Drives. Officers at the scene found Nobel and a 16-year-old boy, both having been shot.

Noble died at the scene, and the teenager was taken to a local hospital.

Sacramento man sentenced for firearm possession made a firearm deal inside a parole office

It’s not known what led to the shooting, but police said the shooting is not random. There is also no information on the shooter.

Police had originally identified the teenage victim as an adult but later corrected their statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

