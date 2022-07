Sandy Springs Police arrested three suspects on July 17 who are allegedly part of a gang-related burglary ring in the city and across metro Atlanta for the past year. On July 17, detectives were watching a Lockton Place address where a previous break-in attempt had been made when the suspects were seen nearby at 1:33 a.m. When confronted by police, the three suspects attempted to flee the scene, according to a Sandy Springs Police Department spokesperson.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO