WACO, TEXAS (FOX 44) – Waco’s budget approved a nearly half a million dollar purchase of 34 new hybrid vehicles for the police department. “Some vehicles are ready to be replaced. They’ve each reached their end of life. And so we’re going to replace those with hybrids so that we can we can get some of that better gas mileage for our officers,” says director of general services Kelly Holecek.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO