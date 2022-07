Ric Flair’s Last Match has been promoted by the man himself for some time now and, finally, it's just around the corner. And what's even more exciting is the roster of wrestlers who'll be joining him during the event. Flair will team up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and it’s possible that one other major WWE superstar might be competing as well. At least, that’s what some are thinking after Flair hinted that Charlotte Flair could potentially throw hands during his big night.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO