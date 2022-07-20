Elgin's Fourth of July events recast as 'End of Summer Bash'

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The city of Elgin has rescheduled its canceled Fourth of July activities and recast it as the “End of Summer Bash.”

The free event featuring a concert, food trucks and a fireworks display will take place Friday Aug. 26 at Festival Park.

The activities were originally planned July 4, but they were canceled after the Highland Park parade shooting.

“We are so glad that everyone was available and willing to come back to Elgin for this celebration,” said Kate O’Leary, special events coordinator. “This event is full of things to do in one of our beautiful riverfront parks, and it’s going to be such a fun way to close out the summer.”

End of Summer will kick off around 4 p.m. on Grove Avenue between Prairie Street and Lake Street in downtown Elgin.

A concert featuring the Modern Day Romeos begins at 7 p.m., with fireworks to launch around 9:20 p.m.

Parking is free and a map of locations can be found at cityofelgin.org/parking.