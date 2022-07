A video of a street musician jamming Iron Maiden's hit "Fear of the Dark" is blowing away metal fans on Twitter. Tweeted by @HeavyMetal_999 a few days ago (July 9), the video shows a guy sitting on his amp (we think) and doing double duty on the drums and guitar. As one commenter notes, he is STRUMMING and DRUMMING at the same time.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO