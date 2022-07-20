ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Brady Whalen Keeps Chin Up in Third Season With Chiefs

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jg5YP_0glfMtWK00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brady Whalen knows what it’s like to be humbled.

“You find out real quick if you love this game,” the Peoria Chiefs first baseman said. “It’s a grind being on long bus trips, getting banged up, going 0-for-4, having people yell at you in the stands.”

Three years ago, the switch-hitting Whalen was a Midwest League All-Star player with the Chiefs and appeared to be on the fast track up the Cardinals organization.

Then COVID shutout down the 2020 season. And he’s had to battle injuries the past two seasons.

The result — he’s back in class A Peoria for a third season. But he’s remaining positive.

“The injuries, the pandemic, even starting this year with an oblique (injury) and getting sent to low class A, that was adversity,” Whalen said. “What ever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I’ve been faced with a lot of things on and off the field.”

After starting the season in Palm Beach, Florida with the low class A Cardinals affiliate, he joined the Chiefs last month.

“Him coming here is another step. He’s chomping at the bit,” said chiefs manager Patrick Anderson. “I think he’s going to do it the right way. He has the right mindset.”

It’d be easy to Whalen would disappointed to be back with the Chiefs three years after he was a Midwest League all-star. That’s hardly the case.

He says loves being at Dozer Park because he’s healthy again.

“I’m here and it’s just the beginning for me.” said Whalen. “I think it’s go time. I’m about to go off these last two months and show the Cardinals and the other 29 teams what I can do.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Former Washington Star Presents Camp Check to KB Strong Foundation

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Alec Peters knows he is having a successful summer basketball camp. He knows by the size of the check he donates to the KB Strong Foundation. Peters, a former Washington star and current European professional basketball player, presented a check for $4,500 from his camp to help in the fight against […]
WASHINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Roanoke-Benson Senior Enjoying Challenging Golf Tests This Month

ROANOKE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — DJ Norman isn’t afraid of a challenge. And his golf schedule backs him up. Norman just finishing playing in an American Junior Golf Association event this week in Pekin. And now he’s getting ready for his first taste of the Illinois State Amateur. “I feel like I have two great events […]
ROANOKE, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

IVC’s Kenna Wollard Heading to USA Volleyball Development Camp

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a rare sighting this summer. IVC senior Kenna Wollard back home, playing volleyball with her high school teammates. She was with her Grey Ghosts team for the high school summer league at Illinois Central College on Monday. This summer she’s traveled quite a bit. The competed with her club […]
CHILLICOTHE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peoria Chiefs#Chin#Cardinals#Midwest League
WMBD/WYZZ

Mason Minkel Enjoying Hot Summer of Golf

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It continues to be a great summer for Pekin’s Mason Minkel. It comes after a memorable spring where he led Heartland Community College to its first appearance at nationals. The Hawks finished seventh as a team and Minkel finished fourth individually at nationals. “I definitely did better than I thought. Making […]
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local Players Ready to Play Against Nation’s Top Junior Golfers

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Some of the country’s top junior players will be in central Illinois for this week’s American Junior Golf Association tournament starting Tuesday at Pekin Country Club. In fact, 78 players from around the world will play in the 54-hole Renewal by Anderson Junior Open hosted by Pekin PGA Tour player D.A. […]
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Verhagen makes another rehab appearance, Chiefs comeback falls short

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Pitcher Drew Verhagen made another rehab relief appearance Sunday afternoon with the Peoria Chiefs while their comeback fell just short in the 9th. Verhagen came in the top of the 6th while the Beloit Sky Carp led 3-0. Verhagen allowed a double and a hit by pitch aboard before firing two […]
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Verhagen makes brief rehab start in Chiefs 4-0 win

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Drew Verhagen made a brief, one-inning start for the Peoria Chiefs in a rehab appearance Friday night. Verhagen allowed a leadoff walk and a one-out double to start the game against the Beloit Sky Carp. He bounced back by recording a strikeout and a groundout to get […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Area Juniors Chasing Leaders at AJGA Tournament in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There are three-way ties for the lead after the first round of the Renewal by Anderson Junior Open at Pekin Country Club on Tuesday. Winnetka’s John Creamean, Clarendon Hills’ Jack Inabit and Trip Sanfelippo of Wildwood, Missouri fired 3-under-69’s and share the lead of the American Junior Golf Association event. Three local players: Peoria’s Weston Walker, Pekin’s Carter Stevenson and Roanoke’s DJ Normal each shot 73 in the opening round.
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Summer School: College Softball Players Home for Summer Now Teaching Game

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s a different kind of summer school. Summer school is in session for some college students who are college softball players. They are home for the summer and providing lessons for young players through the Peoria Sluggers Fastpitch Association. “It’s fun. I’ve been used to playing all my life,” said Brimfield’s […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Area Soccer Players Heading to Nationals in First Year as Club Team

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Eclipse Select Central Illinois 15U girls soccer team is making quite a debut. In its first year as a team, Eclipse Select has qualified for the United States Youth Soccer national tournament. “We are kind of the underdogs, in a sense. Nobody knows who we are,” said Morton High School […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Eddie Clark Ready to Make Mom Proud in College

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eddie Clark is about to be the first in his family to do something. Go to college. “It’s a wonderful feeling,” said the Peoria High School grad. “(College) is not meant to be done from where I’m from. It’s a wonderful feeling. I’ve got to stay humble.” After playing in last […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Family shares account of shooting near Proctor Recreation Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A family that was near the scene of a recent shooting in Peoria are sharing their experience. Thursday, one person was seriously injured after being shot near Kettelle and Shelley Streets. The location of the shooting was near the Proctor Recreation Center. Peoria resident Lawrence Maushard who was at the Proctor […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
885
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy