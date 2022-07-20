ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Children Overdosing on Melatonin increases in Central Texas

By Earl Stoudemire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eazQv_0glfMddw00

Waco, TX (FOX 44) – The CDC is reporting a big increase when it comes to poisonings of children, and it all has to do with those popular melatonin pills and gummies.

Pre-COVID the Central Texas Poison Center Network received an average of 3,100 calls for children overdosing on melatonin.

In 2020, the call volume doubled.

“Calls went up to about 6100 calls,” said Tommie Ferguson, community education specialist with the Central Texas Poison Center.

Ferguson says the increase in calls is due to Covid lockdowns.

“Kids weren’t in school, kids weren’t in daycare, parents were at home,” said Ferguson. “They would just set things on counters and not think about putting them up and away.”

Central Texas Poison Center medical director, Ryan Morrissey M.D., says most of the calls are for teens and toddlers, and the symptoms of a melatonin overdose are typically mild and gradual.

“Maybe there’d be some degree of confusion or some alertness changes, maybe how you’re speaking,” said Morrissey. “For the most part, the thing that really matters is the degree of sleepiness that may ultimately result.”

Assessing each call taken, Morrissey says its rare for children to be sent to the hospital.

Factors needing a trip to the doctor include breathing problems during deep sleep and if other medicines are in your system.

Most calls in the CDC report come from children eating melatonin pills or gummies by accident.

For parents wanting to give children melatonin, Morrissey recommends speaking with your pediatrician and to remember less is more.

“Many times the doses that are sold in stores, these gummies especially, are five or ten milligrams,” said Morrissey. “Oftentimes two or one is enough for a child.”

So far in 2022, the Central Texas Poison Control Center has received 2200 calls for melatonin overdoses in children.

It’s staff encourages parents to lock away medications.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
96.5 The Rock

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

More Texas women getting tubes tied after Roe v Wade reversal, OBGYN reports

HOUSTON — The reversal over the federal right to an abortion is leading some Texas women to pass on contraceptives and instead get their tubes tied. The surgical procedure permanently stops pregnancies and technically requires a portion of the fallopian tubes to be removed from a woman’s body and not tied. Doctors said the removal does not affect a woman’s hormones and does decrease the risk for ovarian cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melatonin#Central Texas#Cdc#Poison#Covid#Tx
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Most Dangerous Highway In The U.S. Is Right Here In Texas

One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas, is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably say it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that collapses almost daily, but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway, there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14-year span, according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
WEST, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Delivery app chooses Texas man as first-ever ‘chief taco officer’

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A Texas native can now add what many would consider the dream job of taste-testing tacos across the state to his resume. Favor Delivery, a Texas-based delivery app, announced it hired Chris Flores as its first-ever Chief Taco Officer. Flores, who grew up and still lives in San Antonio, is spending the next two months traveling to different Texas cities and sharing his experiences while trying out tacos.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Drought conditions worsening across Texas

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures so far this year across the state of Texas have again grown the drought conditions statewide. With temperatures at or nearing record highs across the state and an average of under 8 inches of rain so far in 2022, Texas’ drought conditions continue to worsen.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy