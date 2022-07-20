Long Island woman impaired by drugs crashes car with child in back seat: police

COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island woman was impaired by drugs when she crashed her car with her young daughter inside, police said.

Kristine Mazza, 33, of Smithtown, was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree criminal content, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Mazza was driving her vehicle in Commack on Harned Road when she rear-ended another vehicle around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. Mazza’s 4-year-old daughter was sitting in the back seat and was not hurt in the crash.

Police determined Mazza was under the influence of drugs and took her into custody. Her daughter was taken to a family member.

Mazza will be arraigned at the First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

