Fargo, ND

Interstate investigation tied to shooting and crashes, officer shot suspect

By Madison Quinn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO – A suspect is in custody after being shot by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper following two crashes in Fargo. The patrol says it started around 5 p.m. Tuesday as a hit and run injury crash on I-29 involving a blue pickup that rear-ended a...

Motorcyclist hurt in hit-run crash makes recovery progress

FARGO – The motorcyclist who was struck by a speeding pickup in a hit-and-run crash on the interstate in Fargo on Tuesday is making significant progress in recovering from life-threatening injuries. Eric O’Meara of Horace was headed south on Interstate 29 when he was hit from behind by the...
FARGO, ND
Charges filed against man accused of shooting at North Dakota trooper

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Charges are filed against the man involved in two crashes and a shooting with a trooper that shut down part of the interstate in Fargo Tuesday night. Twenty-eight-year-old Maichael Yousa is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, fleeing and driving under suspension. Yousa...
FARGO, ND
NDHP officer-involved shooting in Fargo

The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. After the suspect vehicle stopped, the driver began to wave around a gun and then fled north onto Interstate 29 at a high rate of speed.
North Dakota Highway Patrol shoots man after pursuit

FARGO, N.D. -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol shot a man after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase on an interstate highway Tuesday evening. The 28-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to the Fargo Police Department. The department said it received reports of a man...
FARGO, ND
Woman sideswiped by alleged Fargo gunman fleeing from police

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Teresa Blotsky was on her way to the gym Tuesday evening waiting at the stoplight at 32nd Ave. S. and 32nd St. S., near Essentia hospital. She says she turned to head westbound on 32nd Ave. when she saw a pickup in her rearview mirrors speeding excessively and driving erratically.
FARGO, ND
Motorcyclist victim and Trooper IDENTIFIED from recent shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man who was hit and critically injured by Maicheal Yousa yesterday has been identified as 34-year-old Eric O’Meara of Horace, North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper that shot Yousa has been identified as Miles Rhonemus, who’s been employed by the...
HORACE, ND
Fargo firefighter investigated for allegedly physically assaulting child

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo firefighter is being investigated for potentially physically assaulting a 9-year-old boy. However, the boy’s family says they’re outraged that more isn’t being done by police. Noah Walker’s parents say he is like any other happy kid. “He loves...
FARGO, ND
Updated: Multiple reported accidents within F-M metro, including officer involved shooting

(Update: 07:52 p.m) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a hit and run injury crash located on I-29. Officials say the crash happened on I-29 this afternoon. Reports say a motorcycle was rear ended by a blue pickup, that fled the scene. Troopers searched the area and located the suspect vehicle on 32nd Ave South in Fargo. North Dakota Highway Patrol officials stopped the vehicle, and say the driver "began to wave around a gun", and the vehicle fled the scene onto I-29.
FARGO, ND
UPDATE: Man in custody after being shot by NDHP trooper

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Fargo Police Department received reports of a male firing shots from an apartment balcony in the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South. They say he fled the scene in a 2014 Chevy Silverado. Neighbors report hearing multiple rounds of shots fired. While responding to the call, an FPD officer observed a vehicle in the vicinity matching the description of the vehicle associated with the shots-fired call. North Dakota Highway Patrol was in the area and initiated the stop of the vehicle with FPD assisting. The individual fled the scene at a high rate of speed and NDHP initiated pursuit.
FARGO, ND
Shots fired at person on North Fargo apartment balcony

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are investigating after shots were fired at a person standing on his apartment balcony in North Fargo. Officers responded Sunday morning to the 15-hundred block of Eleventh Street North. That's where authorities say a person began talking to a man walking across the street while standing on his balcony when the man began shooting at the person's apartment. Officials say a bullet caused property damage, but no one was injured.
FARGO, ND
UPDATE: Man charged for N. Fargo shots fired incident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 31-year-old Waylon James Lenoir has been charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm for the incident on July 17th. Documents say that the terrorizing counts each carry a minimum mandatory sentence of two years in prison,...
FARGO, ND
