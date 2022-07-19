ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter-Governmental Agreement Clears Way For Metal Distributor To Bring between 90-120 Jobs To West Georgia

#BREAKING The #HaralsonCountyGA Board of Commissioners and the Haralson County Development Authority are partnering on a project that is expected to result in an Atlanta-based company opening a new...

#West Georgia#Metal#Board Of Commissioners#Ims Georgia Steel#Mcdonald
