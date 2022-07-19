LSU baseball signee Brady Neal, top 75 MLB Draft prospect, to bypass MLB and join Tigers

LSU baseball signee Brady Neal will be coming to Baton Rouge this year, he announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Neal, a catcher, reclassified from the Class of 2023 to be eligible to join LSU or sign with an MLB team this year. The Milwaukee Brewers drafted him with the No. 522 pick in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

After telling The Advocate of his intention to come to Baton Rouge, he confirmed it himself on Twitter. He also tweeted that he couldn't announce his intention to join LSU earlier Tuesday because he was on his boat all day.

"Yeah my boat doesn't have wifi," Neal wrote.

Neal is the No. 1 catcher in Florida and the No. 22 prospect in the nation, according to Perfect Game. At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, MLB.com pegged Neal as the No. 74 prospect in the draft.

LSU had the No. 1 Class of 2022 recruiting class in the nation, according to Perfect Game.

Neal was one of eight LSU signees to get drafted, joining right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, shortstop Mikey Romero, third baseman Tucker Toman, left-handed pitcher Michael Kennedy, right-handed pitcher Jaden Noot, outfielder Justin Crawford and left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling.

The Tigers also had seven players drafted, including third baseman Jacob Berry, second baseman Cade Doughty, right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman, Creighton transfer right-handed pitcher Dylan Tebrake, Vanderbilt transfer shortstop Carter Young, Baylor transfer shortstop Jack Pineda and right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.