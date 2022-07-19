ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

One person dead in possible garage explosion near Patterson Park in Akron

By Jennifer Pignolet and Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

The Akron Fire Department is investigating a fire and a possible explosion that killed one person in the North Hill neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Fire Department Capt. Sierjie Lash said calls came in about 7:10 p.m. for a possible explosion in the 700 block of Patterson Avenue.

Crews at the scene found a garage with a fully involved fire. The garage is detached from the one-and-a-half-story residential structure on the property. Firefighters had the fire under control by about 7:30, Lash said.

One person was pronounced dead. The person's name will be released by the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office after the next of kin is notified.

No one else was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. Lash said investigators were still at the scene after 10 p.m.

Akron Fire Department Public Information Officer Lt. Tim Morrison said Wednesday afternoon that the cause is still under investigation.

Morrison said that the Summit County Bomb Squad responded to the scene because the incident was called in as an explosion, but whether or not an explosion actually happened is still under investigation.

"I don't know what exactly they did, or if they did anything at all," he said of the bomb squad's involvement at the scene.

Comments / 3

DS Groundscape
4d ago

R.I.P., Prayers to the family for strength and comfort during this most difficult time

Reply
8
 

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

